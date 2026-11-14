In Rivne, a Honda driver went drifting during an air raid alert

In Rivne, a driver performed a "drift" in a car during an air raid alert. He was identified, and the car was taken to an impound lot. This was reported by Oleksii Biloshytskyi, head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, on November 14, who posted a video of the incident, UNN writes.

Details

"Drifting during an air raid alert in the fifth year of the war… While air defense forces are protecting Ukraine's skies, a Honda driver in Rivne decided to drift at a roundabout. With the help of cameras from the "Safe City" system, we identified the car and the driver. The vehicle was taken to an impound lot, and a preventive talk was held with the driver," Biloshytskyi reported on social media.

What is being proposed to prevent it

"The fight against dangerous entertainment on the roads is also continuing at the legislative level. Draft Law No. 9642 proposes defining the concept of "drifting" for the first time and establishing liability for such maneuvers. At the same time, Draft Law No. 15358, adopted as a basis, will strengthen liability for excessive noise from vehicles," Biloshytskyi reported regarding the initiatives.

He stressed: "An air raid alert is not the time for experiments behind the wheel. And at any other time, "drifting" on the roads poses a danger to people."

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