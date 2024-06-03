In Portugal, planes collided at an air show: there are dead and wounded among the pilots

Two stunt planes collided in mid-air on Sunday during an Air Show in the Portuguese city of Beja. One of the planes crashed and caught fire, killing its Spanish pilot. This was reported by the Portuguese Air Force, Reports UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The show took place at the Beji Air Base, located 180 km (110 Mi) south of Lisbon. The Portuguese Air Force said that planes from the Yak STARS aerobatic patrol collided .

The patrol consists of Portuguese and Spanish pilots, and the Portuguese Air Force called it "the largest civilian aerobatic team in southern Europe".

Air Force Captain Patricia Fernandes told RTP that " one of the pilots, who has Spanish citizenship, was killed and the other pilot was injured.

After the crash, the Portuguese Air Force decided to cancel the Beja AirShow, the largest aviation holiday in Portugal.

