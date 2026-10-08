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In Odesa region, an animal shelter was damaged in a Russian attack, and a dog was killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 858 views

In Odesa region, a shelter and a parking lot were damaged in a Russian attack. One dog was killed, another was injured, and 14 cars burned.

In Odesa region, an animal shelter was damaged in a Russian attack, and a dog was killed

The enclosures at an animal shelter in Odesa region were damaged as a result of the Russian attack on the night of October 8; one dog was killed and another injured. A car park was also affected. UNN reports this, citing data from Odesa Regional State Administration head Oleh Kiper and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

As a result of the enemy attack in Odesa region, the premises of a car park and an animal shelter were damaged. The fire destroyed 14 cars and damaged another 13. The enclosures and fence of the animal shelter were also damaged. One animal was killed in the attack

- Kiper wrote.

The State Emergency Service clarified that one dog was killed and another injured in the Russian attack, which damaged the enclosures and fence of the animal shelter.

"Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to the shelter building located nearby. Fourteen passenger cars were also on fire in the parking lot, while another 13 vehicles were damaged," the State Emergency Service said in a statement.

The fires have now been extinguished by rescuers, the regional administration head said.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 142 drones, more than half of them jet-powered — how many were shot down08.10.26, 09:39 • 1192 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Explosions
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Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast
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