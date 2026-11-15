In Odesa region, 41,000 households were left without electricity due to Russian shelling — DTEK

At night, russia once again attacked Odesa region. Due to damage to an energy facility, 41,000 households were left without electricity. This is reported by DTEK, UNN reports.

Details

At night, the enemy attacked a DTEK energy facility. 41,000 households were left without electricity. Energy workers began work as soon as it became safe to do so. We are clearing the rubble and restoring the damaged equipment - DTEK said.

The company also reported that the repair work will take time.

We are doing everything possible to restore electricity to every home as quickly as possible - the post says.

We remind you

As a result of the Russian attack on Pavlohrad, one person was killed and ten were injured. Among those affected was a 7-year-old boy.