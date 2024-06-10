In occupied Donetsk, a series of explosions occurred: a column of smoke rises over the city

On Monday, June 10, a series of explosions occurred in occupied Donetsk, after which a column of black smoke rose over the city, which can be seen from different areas. This is reported by local residents in social networks, reports UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, explosions occurred in the proletarian and Budyonnovsky districts of Donetsk. The photo shows that smoke is recorded. Local residents claim that the smoke allegedly appeared after the work of the air defense system.

At the same time, there are no official comments yet.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the night of June 10 hit the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft Missile System and two S-300 divisions in the temporarily occupied Crimea.