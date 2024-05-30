In Mykolaiv Oblast, the head of a defense enterprise is suspected of embezzling over 2 million hryvnias

In Mykolaiv Oblast, the head of the defense enterprise is suspected of embezzlement of property due to official position. Previously, the man caused damage to the state for more than two million hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

As established by operatives of the Department of Strategic Investigations in the Mykolaiv region of the National Police and detectives of the territorial Department of BEB in the Odessa region, officials of the defense enterprise and the company signed a contract for certain works.

So, the contractor had to modernize the stands for control and delivery tests of engines and turbo generators.

Law enforcement officers found out. that the person did not complete the work in full, but the director of the enterprise agreed on the act of work performed and on the basis of this the commercial structure received funds to its accounts.

The amount of damage caused is more than two million hryvnias. Based on the collected evidence, the directors of Defense and commercial enterprises were informed of suspicion. The actions of the defendants are qualified under Part 5 of Article 191 (embezzlement of property by abuse of official position) and Part 2 of Article 366 (official forgery) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - summed up law enforcement officers.

Both defendants may face up to 12 years in prison.

In the winter, the Security Service exposed the head of the Main Department of capital investments of the Ministry of Defense for corruption.

The official purchased and "rewritten" real estate and an elite fleet worth UAH 14 million to his common-law wife in 2022-2023