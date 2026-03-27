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A couple suspected of distributing child pornography and rape was detained in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1822 views

A couple who distributed pornography involving their own daughter was exposed in the capital. The man is suspected of systematically raping his stepdaughter since she was 12 years old.

A couple suspected of distributing child pornography and rape was detained in Kyiv

In Kyiv, a couple suspected of selling child pornography was detained; the man is also accused of raping his underage stepdaughter. During the search, computers and storage devices with prohibited content were seized. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of juvenile prosecutors of the Sviatoshyn District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, a woman and her cohabitant were exposed, suspected of storing and selling pornographic products, including those involving children (Part 3 of Article 301, Parts 1, 4 of Article 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the message says.

According to the investigation, a 46-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man distributed pornographic photos and videos online. Among the recorded materials are images of the woman's daughter, who is now an adult.

Separately, the man was notified of suspicion of raping this girl when she was a minor. According to her, sexual violence systematically continued from the age of 12 - during the period when her mother was abroad working.

During the search, computer equipment, information carriers, as well as pornographic photos and videos were seized.

Currently, other possible victims are being identified, and the involvement of the suspects in enticing children into creating such content is being checked.

The suspects were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The court chose a preventive measure - detention with an alternative bail of 800 thousand hryvnias.

The suspects are accused of storing and selling pornographic products, including child pornography (Part 3 of Article 301, Parts 1, 4 of Article 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and the man is also accused of raping a minor (Part 4 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). 

The 13-year-old son of the suspects was placed under the care of his grandmother.

Poland extradited to Ukraine a suspect in the rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl and the murder of her mother - Prosecutor General24.03.26, 10:16 • 5655 views

Olga Rozgon

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