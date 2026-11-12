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In Kramatorsk, the last PrivatBank branch, as well as all Oshchadbank branches and ATMs, will cease operations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10849 views

Starting November 16, the last PrivatBank branch and all Oshchadbank facilities in Kramatorsk will temporarily close. Services are available online.

In Kramatorsk, the last PrivatBank branch, as well as all Oshchadbank branches and ATMs, will cease operations

In Kramatorsk, due to the security situation, the last PrivatBank branch will temporarily suspend operations from November 16; in addition, Oschadbank is suspending the operation of all its branches and ATMs, UNN reports.

Details

The city council reported that, starting November 16, the PrivatBank branch that operated in Kramatorsk at 13 Bohdana Khmelnytskoho Street (in the area of the TSUM department store) will temporarily suspend operations.

We care about the lives and health of our visitors and employees, so we are forced to take this step. You can continue to use all the bank’s services online in full: Privat24—the mobile app and web version operate around the clock for any payments, transfers, and bill payments. Self-service terminals and ATMs continue to operate in safer areas of the city (provided there is a stable power supply, communications, and access for cash-in-transit vehicles). Customer support is available 24/7 by calling 3700. Thank you for your understanding. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones! 

— the bank added.

In addition, from November 16, 2026, all Oschadbank branches and ATMs in Kramatorsk will temporarily suspend operations.

At the same time, residents of the region can use the bank’s services in nearby settlements.

Oschadbank branches continue to operate at the following addresses:

• Sloviansk, 44 Poshtova Street;

• Oleksandrivka village, 11 Soborna Street.

ATMs are available at the following addresses:

• Oleksandrivka village, 11 Samarska Street;

• Sloviansk, 53 Universytetska Street;

• Sloviansk, 11 Tarasa Shevchenka Street;

• Sloviansk, 49 Kom’iakhova Street;

• Sloviansk, 13 Svobody Street;

• Sloviansk, 44 Poshtova Street;

• Sloviansk, 2 Vilna Street;

• Cherkaske urban-type settlement, 19 Shevchenka Street.

To receive banking services, customers can also use Oschadbank’s online services, which enable them to conduct financial transactions remotely without visiting branches.

Oschadbank contact center: 0-800-210-800.

The bank noted that it continues to do everything possible to ensure that residents of the region have access to the necessary financial services.

An airstrike destroyed the executive committee building in central Kramatorsk01.11.26, 01:23 • 24953 views

Antonina Tumanova

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