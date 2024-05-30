ukenru
Actual
In Khmelnitsky region, more than 10 thousand users were left without electricity due to the attack of the Russian Federation, electricity restrictions are not predicted for today - Ministry of energy

In Khmelnitsky region, more than 10 thousand users were left without electricity due to the attack of the Russian Federation, electricity restrictions are not predicted for today - Ministry of energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27437 views

Due to enemy attacks in the Khmelnitsky region, more than 10 thousand subscribers were left without electricity. There are no restrictions on the supply of electricity to consumers today.

Due to the enemy attack in the Khmelnitsky region, more than 10 thousand subscribers were left without power supply. Today, there are no restrictions on the supply of electricity to consumers throughout Ukraine. This was announced on Thursday, May 30, in the Ministry of Energy, reports UNN

Generation and consumption 

As indicated in the Ministry of energy, over the past day, the needs of consumers were covered by their own generation, commercial imports and emergency assistance. 

In the daytime, due to sunny weather and, accordingly, active electricity generation, SES Ukraine gave excess electricity to the Polish power system. The ministry said that this was done in order not to apply restrictions to Ukrainian producers of electricity from renewable energy sources and give them the opportunity to work.

Also, excess electricity was transmitted to Poland for some time in the morning. At the same time, during peak evening hours, due to the growth of consumption, Ukraine attracted small amounts of emergency assistance from the energy systems of Romania, Poland and Slovakia, the Ministry of Energy said. 

As of today, restrictions on domestic and industrial consumers are not yet predicted

- stated in the Department.

Consequences of shelling 

At night, an Air Line was damaged in the Khmelnitsky region as a result of an attack. 10.4 thousand subscribers were de-energized. As of this morning, 528 subscribers remain without electricity.

In the Mykolaiv region, equipment damaged by shelling was switched off in an emergency at one of the regional power companies ' substations.

In the Zaporozhye region, a reconnaissance drone was found on the ground near a high-voltage overhead line. The State Emergency Service and the police were called, and the drone was removed.

Due to the shelling, there is a shutdown from gas supply. In the Kharkiv region – 100 subscribers, in the Donetsk region-131 subscribers.

Emergency situations 

According to the Ministry of energy, in the Donetsk region, ventilation equipment stopped at one of the mines . There were 32 employees in the mine, who were notified of the situation and who remained until the end of the shift to ensure the functioning of the facility. 

Import and export 

Electricity imports are projected to reach 19,518 MWh for the current day. No export is expected.

No power outages planned in Ukraine on May 30 - Ukrenergo29.05.24, 18:37 • 21200 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWarEconomy
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

