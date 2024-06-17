$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12236 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

In Kharkiv the enemy attacked a children's camp with KABs at night, a teenager was among the injured in the region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31106 views

Russian troops attacked a children's camp in Kharkiv with KABs at night, damaging the building, and shelled other areas of the region, wounding 3 people, including a 13-year-old boy.

In Kharkiv the enemy attacked a children's camp with KABs at night, a teenager was among the injured in the region

Russian troops attacked a children's camp in Kharkiv with KABs at night, and shelled two other districts in the region over the past day, damaging an ambulance, three people were reported injured, including a minor boy, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Monday, UNN reports.

23:50, Kharkiv, Kyivskyi district, children's camp. One of the buildings was damaged as a result of shelling by KABs. No information about the victims was received

- Sinegubov wrote in Telegram.

russian army attacks Kharkiv, damaging the building of a recreation center17.06.24, 00:44 • 32272 views

According to him, enemy shelling was also recorded:

  • 02:30, Izium district, Borivska Andriivka village. A private house and outbuildings were damaged. 
  • 15:26, Izium district, Pisky Radkivski village. As a result of hostile shelling 4 houses and an ambulance were damaged. 3 people were injured: a boy of 13 years old, a man and a woman. 
  • 14:31, Izium district, Shyikivka village. 4 private houses, outbuildings and a car were damaged as a result of hostile shelling.
  • 14:30 Izium district, Druzhelyubivka village. The shelling damaged 8 private houses.

"In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants attacked five times near Vovchansk. Three of the aggressor's assaults were repelled by our defenders. Currently, two combat engagements are still ongoing. In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made four attempts to push our units from their positions near Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Berestove. Two of the enemy's attacks were successfully repelled, combat engagements are ongoing near Synkivka and Stepova Novoselivka," said Colonel Syniehubov.

According to him, a total of 11,859 people have been evacuated from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, and Bohodukhiv districts since May 10.

Enemy attacks Borivska community in Kharkiv region: a pregnant woman is among the victims16.06.24, 16:52 • 26242 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

