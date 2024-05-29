ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

In Kharkiv Russians hit the territory of a golf club with a KAB, four districts in the region were shelled

In Kharkiv Russians hit the territory of a golf club with a KAB, four districts in the region were shelled

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24302 views

Russian troops shelled a golf club in Kharkiv, burning several thousand square meters of lawn, and shelled four districts of Kharkiv region, wounding one person.

Russian troops shelled the territory of a golf club in Kharkiv with an anti-aircraft missile the day before, burning several thousand square meters of lawn. In the Kharkiv region, the enemy shelled four districts, and one person was reported injured, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

16:57, Kharkiv city. The territory of the golf club was shelled by the KAB. Shrapnel from two shells smashed windows in the restaurant on the territory and in the clubhouse. After the hits, the grass caught fire, and several thousand square meters of lawn burned down. Five employees were on the premises at the time of the strikes. There were no casualties

- Sinegubov said on Telegram.

Russian army attacks Kharkiv: preliminary reports of civilian infrastructure on fire28.05.24, 17:54 • 20414 views

He also said that enemy shelling was recorded:

  • 16:40, Kharkiv district, Mala Danylivka village. The roof of a farm was burning as a result of shelling by 4 self-propelled artillery. The building of the department of the educational institution was damaged. A 40-year-old man was injured. 
  • 22:33, Kharkiv district, Ruska Lozova village. An outbuilding burned down as a result of the shelling. 
  • 16:20, Izium town. As a result of the shelling of the enterprise with an X-59 missile, household garbage was burning in the open area. 
  • 13:00, Chuhuiv district, Buhaivka village. As a result of the shelling by the KAB, 19 private houses, 23 outbuildings and a building of an educational institution were damaged. 
  • 13:29 Kupyansk district, Novooosynove village. The shelling of a dacha cooperative damaged 7 country houses.

According to him, a total of 11,253 people were evacuated from Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, and Bohodukhiv districts.

"Seven combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector. Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four assault attacks by Russian occupants in the areas of Starytsia and Vovchansk. The situation is tense but controlled by Ukrainian troops. The battle in the area of Vovchansk is currently ongoing. Ukrainian defenders are actively counteracting and inflicting losses on the enemy," said Syniehubov.

"There were 19 combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector. Ukrainian defense forces successfully repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Druzhelyubivka, Novoyehorivka and Nevske. One more combat engagement is ongoing in the areas of Petropavlivka and Nevske," noted the head of the RMA.

Ukrainian Armed Forces record 139 combat engagements in the frontline29.05.24, 08:42 • 22828 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Contact us about advertising