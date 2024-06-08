In Kharkiv region Kupyansk and the district were hit by enemy strikes in the evening and night, there is an injured

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 22677 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 133174 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138547 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228753 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168357 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162055 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146885 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214645 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112821 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201418 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101820 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 50821 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 59589 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102356 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 86063 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228753 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214645 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201418 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227650 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215141 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 86063 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102356 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156438 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155301 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159159 views
Actual
In Kharkiv region Kupyansk and the district were hit by enemy strikes in the evening and night, there is an injured

In Kharkiv region Kupyansk and the district were hit by enemy strikes in the evening and night, there is an injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21982 views

Russian troops shelled Kupyansk region, Kharkiv region, damaging houses and a car, one person was injured, and since May 10, 11,879 people have been evacuated from Chuguevsky, Kharkiv, and Bogodukhov districts.

Russian troops have been striking Kupeianshchina in the Kharkiv region since the evening and at night, and there is damage and an injured, Oleg Sinegubov, chairman of the Kharkiv RMA, said on Saturday, UNN writes.

According to him, Kupyansk and the district were shelled by enemies:

  • June 8, 01: 50, Senkovo village, Kupyansky district. As a result of enemy shelling by the Russian military, a private house was damaged. 
  • 22: 50, Shevchenkovo Village, Kupyansky district. As a result of enemy shelling from UAVs, a car was damaged. 
  • 22: 00, Kupyansk city. As a result of enemy shelling by the Russian military, 4 private houses were damaged. A man was injured.

During the day on June 7, enemy attacks were recorded in the Kharkiv region:

  • 13: 20, Kazachya Lopan village. As a result of the UAV hitting a civilian car, 2 women were injured. Hospitalized. 
  • 10: 20, Russkie Tishki village. The gas pipeline is damaged. As of now, gas supply in the villages of Russkiye Tishki, Cherkasskiye Tishki and Tsirkuni has been restored.

Also, according to Sinegubov, on June 7 at 14:08 in the village of Ivano-Shiychene, Bogodukhov district, a man was killed in a private household as a result of an explosion of ammunition.

"A total of 11,879 people have been evacuated from Chuguevsky, Kharkiv, and Bogodukhov districts since May 10," the RMA chairman said.

General staff: today there are already 34 battles, a dozen-in the Pokrovsky direction, on Kupyansky-tense, the enemy is attacking near Volchansk08.06.24, 13:05 • 21101 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
bohodukhivBohodukhiv
chuhuivChuhuiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising