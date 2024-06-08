In Kharkiv region Kupyansk and the district were hit by enemy strikes in the evening and night, there is an injured

Russian troops have been striking Kupeianshchina in the Kharkiv region since the evening and at night, and there is damage and an injured, Oleg Sinegubov, chairman of the Kharkiv RMA, said on Saturday, UNN writes.

According to him, Kupyansk and the district were shelled by enemies:

June 8, 01: 50, Senkovo village, Kupyansky district. As a result of enemy shelling by the Russian military, a private house was damaged.

22: 50, Shevchenkovo Village, Kupyansky district. As a result of enemy shelling from UAVs, a car was damaged.

22: 00, Kupyansk city. As a result of enemy shelling by the Russian military, 4 private houses were damaged. A man was injured.

During the day on June 7, enemy attacks were recorded in the Kharkiv region:

13: 20, Kazachya Lopan village. As a result of the UAV hitting a civilian car, 2 women were injured. Hospitalized.

10: 20, Russkie Tishki village. The gas pipeline is damaged. As of now, gas supply in the villages of Russkiye Tishki, Cherkasskiye Tishki and Tsirkuni has been restored.

Also, according to Sinegubov, on June 7 at 14:08 in the village of Ivano-Shiychene, Bogodukhov district, a man was killed in a private household as a result of an explosion of ammunition.

"A total of 11,879 people have been evacuated from Chuguevsky, Kharkiv, and Bogodukhov districts since May 10," the RMA chairman said.

