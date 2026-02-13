In Kharkiv, a stepfather was exposed for years of molesting his underage stepdaughter and storing hundreds of files with the naked child

A man was detained in Kharkiv who for several years committed illegal acts against his minor stepdaughter and stored materials with her image. During the search, law enforcement officers seized numerous files. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, the Kharkiv resident committed lewd acts against his stepdaughter for several years. The girl was about 4 years old when the crime began. - the report says.

Taking advantage of the child's helplessness and trust, the man undressed her, then photographed and videotaped her. He stored these files on his computer along with other child pornography that he downloaded from the Internet.

During a sanctioned search at the Kharkiv resident's place of residence, law enforcement officers found evidence of illegal activity, including more than five hundred photo and video files of the naked stepdaughter.

The man was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The prosecutor of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office approved his suspicion on the facts of:

lewd acts against a minor, committed by a person entrusted with the duty of raising the victim (Part 2 of Article 156 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

intentional access to child pornography using information and telecommunication systems and intentional storage of child pornography without the purpose of sale or distribution (Part 1 of Article 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

At the request of the prosecutor, the suspect was remanded in custody.

