In just one month, russians fired more than 300 missiles and 600 drones at Ukraine - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of the year, russia has fired more than 330 missiles and about 600 combat drones at Ukrainian cities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says.
Details
Since the beginning of the year, russia has fired more than 330 missiles of various types and about 600 combat drones at Ukrainian cities. To withstand such terrorist pressure, we need a strong enough air shield. And this is exactly the kind of air shield we are building with our partners
According to him, ensuring that Ukraine has control over its skies is also critical to ensuring security on the ground, from the front lines to hospitals and schools in the rear.
Air defense and electronic warfare are our priorities. russian terror must be defeated - it is achievable
Recall
Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that Russia probably struck the center of Kharkiv on January 2 with a missile developed in North Korea.
