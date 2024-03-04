In Feodosia, 4 UAVs crashed on the territory of an oil depot

Four drones crashed on the territory of an oil depot in Feodosia during an attack on March 3, Crimean Wind reports, according to UNN.

Details

As a result of the drone attack, the main fuel pumping pipeline was reportedly damaged and a fire broke out. It took an hour and a half to extinguish the fire.

Employees were evacuated from the tank farm. Preliminary, there were no injuries.

A sinkhole with a diameter of 5 by 5 meters and a depth of about 4 meters formed on the Tavrida highway, near km 89.

Also, 7 houses and 6 cars were damaged near the oil depot.

According to Crimean Wind, the same oil depot was already attacked in December and November last year.

Recall

On March 3, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that all 38 drones had been shot down.