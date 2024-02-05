In Dnipro, Special Forces refused to join the "Rage" assault brigade: National Police responds to the position of law enforcement

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 63852 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116520 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121724 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163780 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164775 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266782 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176705 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166812 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148591 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237064 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 84160 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 61795 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 97581 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 58866 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 40082 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266782 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237064 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222441 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247904 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234106 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116520 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100074 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100525 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117058 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117717 views
Actual
In Dnipro, Special Forces refused to join the "Rage" assault brigade: National Police responds to the position of law enforcement

In Dnipro, Special Forces refused to join the "Rage" assault brigade: National Police responds to the position of law enforcement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102219 views

In Dnipro, police officers refused to join the assault brigade of the Luty assault brigade and said they were ready to fight only as part of their own unit. The curator of the assault brigade "Rage" Oleksandr Fatsevich responded to their statement.

A video has been posted online showing how Dnipropetrovs'k police officers from the Special Purpose Battalion (SPB) refused to join the assault brigade "Rage". The footage was posted by former MP Ihor Mosiychuk, UNN reports .

Details 

 The security forces emphasize that they are ready to fight at the front, but only as part of their unit, so they refuse to join the ranks of the "Rage" brigade.

It is noted that the video was filmed at a meeting attended by Volodymyr Bohonis, deputy head of the National Police of Dnipropetrovs'k region. He is actually trying to persuade his subordinates, but they are discussing with the leadership with profanity.

In contrast to Bohonos, one of the policemen said that they had already participated in the  war, in particular in the summer counteroffensive. The man said that they are ready to fight, but only as part of their unit

It is worth noting that the conversation between the management and subordinates in the National Police is accompanied by profanity. The scandalous video sparked a large-scale discussion on social media.

In the end, one of the policemen, who is also a former member of the Dnipro Berkut, began to call the police at Euromaidan heroes, justify the shooting of the Heavenly Hundred, and said that "no one was killed there at all.

Police response

Oleksandr Fatsevich, deputy head of the National Police of Ukraine and curator of the assault brigade "Rage" , has already reacted to the scandalous footage.  His statement was published by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine. 

Fatsevych emphasized that from the first day of the full-scale invasion, police officers stood up to defend Ukraine - both in countering the DRG, evacuating and rescuing people, and in direct armed resistance to the enemy.

He explained that the assault brigade "Rage" was created from special forces  of various units, which  became full-fledged combatants.

And now, at the end of the second year of full-scale enemy aggression, it is logical that volunteer battalions and individual police officers who can and do professionally defend the homeland should not be dispersed to fulfill combat orders, but should be centrally integrated into the "Rage" brigade

- emphasized the deputy head of the National Police of Ukraine.

According to him, in addition to the permanent recruitment to the assault brigade, the structural units of the National Police are being reorganized to create the most effective system within the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine. 

Fatsevych emphasized that those who want to fight go to the front.  For the rest of us, there are also many police tasks.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs showed how Lyuty works in the Bakhmut direction19.01.24, 21:06 • 102755 views

Regarding the video circulating on social media about the Special Forces regiment in Dnipro, the National Police leadership will investigate all the circumstances and make appropriate decisions 

- emphasized Oleksandr Fatsevych.

For reference

The United Assault Brigade "Rage" is a new type of paramilitary police unit.

The brigade was created on the basis of the Safari and Tsunami special-purpose regiments and the Luhansk-1 battalion of the special-purpose police patrol service named after Hero of Ukraine Serhiy Hubanov.

Recall

Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in an interview with the telethon that If the situation in Ukraine develops in such a way that it is necessary for the police to take up arms, they will do so.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
dniproDnipro
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ihor-klymenkoIgor Klymenko
ukraineUkraine
bakhmutBakhmut

Contact us about advertising