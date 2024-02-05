In Dnipro, Special Forces refused to join the "Rage" assault brigade: National Police responds to the position of law enforcement

A video has been posted online showing how Dnipropetrovs'k police officers from the Special Purpose Battalion (SPB) refused to join the assault brigade "Rage". The footage was posted by former MP Ihor Mosiychuk, UNN reports .

Details

The security forces emphasize that they are ready to fight at the front, but only as part of their unit, so they refuse to join the ranks of the "Rage" brigade.

It is noted that the video was filmed at a meeting attended by Volodymyr Bohonis, deputy head of the National Police of Dnipropetrovs'k region. He is actually trying to persuade his subordinates, but they are discussing with the leadership with profanity.

In contrast to Bohonos, one of the policemen said that they had already participated in the war, in particular in the summer counteroffensive. The man said that they are ready to fight, but only as part of their unit

It is worth noting that the conversation between the management and subordinates in the National Police is accompanied by profanity. The scandalous video sparked a large-scale discussion on social media.

In the end, one of the policemen, who is also a former member of the Dnipro Berkut, began to call the police at Euromaidan heroes, justify the shooting of the Heavenly Hundred, and said that "no one was killed there at all.

Police response

Oleksandr Fatsevich, deputy head of the National Police of Ukraine and curator of the assault brigade "Rage" , has already reacted to the scandalous footage. His statement was published by the press service of the National Police of Ukraine.

Fatsevych emphasized that from the first day of the full-scale invasion, police officers stood up to defend Ukraine - both in countering the DRG, evacuating and rescuing people, and in direct armed resistance to the enemy.

He explained that the assault brigade "Rage" was created from special forces of various units, which became full-fledged combatants.

And now, at the end of the second year of full-scale enemy aggression, it is logical that volunteer battalions and individual police officers who can and do professionally defend the homeland should not be dispersed to fulfill combat orders, but should be centrally integrated into the "Rage" brigade - emphasized the deputy head of the National Police of Ukraine.

According to him, in addition to the permanent recruitment to the assault brigade, the structural units of the National Police are being reorganized to create the most effective system within the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Fatsevych emphasized that those who want to fight go to the front. For the rest of us, there are also many police tasks.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs showed how Lyuty works in the Bakhmut direction

Regarding the video circulating on social media about the Special Forces regiment in Dnipro, the National Police leadership will investigate all the circumstances and make appropriate decisions - emphasized Oleksandr Fatsevych.

For reference

The United Assault Brigade "Rage" is a new type of paramilitary police unit.

The brigade was created on the basis of the Safari and Tsunami special-purpose regiments and the Luhansk-1 battalion of the special-purpose police patrol service named after Hero of Ukraine Serhiy Hubanov.

Recall

Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in an interview with the telethon that If the situation in Ukraine develops in such a way that it is necessary for the police to take up arms, they will do so.