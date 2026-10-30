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In Bukovyna, five Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center employees were detained — they are suspected of abducting people, torture, and bribery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center employees are suspected of abducting and torturing conscripts and taking bribes. They could face up to 12 years in prison.

In Bukovyna, five Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center employees were detained — they are suspected of abducting people, torture, and bribery

In Bukovyna, five servicemen of a district Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCC and SP) and a law enforcement officer were detained on suspicion of torturing conscripts, unlawfully depriving them of their liberty, and accepting illicit benefits. This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN writes.

Details

According to the investigation, in the city of Kitsman, officials forcibly detained men in the streets and later subjected them to violence on the premises of the TCC. Thus, according to law enforcement, they sought to force the men to agree to mobilization.

Among the documented episodes is a case that came to public attention in early February 2026. At that time, a conscript was shot with a non-lethal weapon during his detention, sustaining a leg injury. The man was then taken to the TCC, where, according to the investigation, he was not provided with the necessary medical assistance and was forced to remove the bullet from the wound himself.

Another episode occurred on September 30, 2026. Investigators established the circumstances of the alleged abduction of a man following a personal conflict with certain TCC officials.

According to the criminal case materials, the man was followed, and when he approached a pedestrian crossing, he was forcibly dragged into a car. The victim is a combatant. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he had defended Ukraine and taken part in the battles for Kyiv, Irpin, and Bakhmut.

In addition, law enforcement documented the extortion and receipt of €5,500 from a conscript for his release after detention.

Overall, the investigation documented one episode of abduction, four episodes of alleged torture, as well as the extortion and receipt of an illicit benefit

- the statement said.

On October 21, 2026, during a special operation, the State Bureau of Investigation detained all five suspects.

The head of the department and three of his subordinates were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — unlawful deprivation of liberty or abduction committed by a group of persons acting in prior conspiracy and accompanied by the infliction of physical suffering on the victim.

Four subordinates were also notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — accepting an illicit benefit by a group of persons acting in prior conspiracy.

Two of them were additionally charged with torture committed by a state representative (Part 3 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The most severe sanction under the articles charged carries a sentence of up to 12 years in prison.

The pretrial investigation is ongoing. Investigators are verifying possible other episodes of unlawful activity by the officials and identifying people who may have suffered from their actions.

The Verkhovna Rada supported a fine of 170,000 hryvnias for the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers for illegally registering people for military service29.10.26, 14:28 • 6312 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
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Bakhmut
Kyiv