In August, the state budget of Ukraine received UAH 386.2 billion

In August, the state budget of Ukraine received UAH 386.2 billion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47001 views

In August, Ukraine's budget received UAH 386.2 billion in taxes and fees. Additionally, Ukraine received UAH 228.1 billion in international aid, including UAH 160.4 billion from the US and UAH 67.7 billion from the EU.

In August, Ukraine's budget received UAH 386.2 billion in taxes, fees and mandatory payments. This was stated by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In August, payments from the State Tax Service amounted to UAH 100.8 billion, including:

  • UAH 42.2 billion in corporate income tax;
  • UAH 21.3 billion - value-added tax (UAH 33.5 billion collected, UAH 12.2 billion refunded);
  • UAH 17.0 billion - personal income tax and military duty;
  • UAH 12.7 billion - excise tax;  
  • UAH 4.9 billion in rent payments.

Payments from the State Customs Service amounted to UAH 51.1 billion.

Ukraine's budget has a shortfall of UAH 500 billion, with a special deficit for the army - Ministry of Finance30.07.24, 13:05 • 18256 views

In addition, in August, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 228.1 billion in international aid (grants), including UAH 160.4 billion from the United States under the World Bank's Public Expenditure Support for Enhanced Accountability in Ukraine (PEACE in Ukraine) project and UAH 67.7 billion from the European Union, which is part of the EU's macro-financial assistance under the Ukraine Facility.

In general, according to the latest data, as of August 2024, the general and special funds of the state budget received UAH 443.2 billion in taxes, fees and other payments. In addition, about UAH 38.0 billion (as of August 29) in unified social tax was paid to the pension and social insurance funds

- the Ministry of Finance summarized. 

Recall

Prime Minister Shmyhal announced a budget deficit of $35 billion for 2025. The government knows where to find $20 billion, but $15 billion remains uncovered, possibly using confiscated Russian assets.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Economy

