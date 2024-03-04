$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

In attempts to get rid of guerrillas, russians transfer security forces from moscow to occupied Crimea - "ATESH"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29428 views

The occupation authorities of Crimea are sending more security forces from moscow to intensify the fight against Ukrainian guerrilla groups after russian soldiers went missing.

In attempts to get rid of guerrillas, russians transfer security forces from moscow to occupied Crimea - "ATESH"

The occupation authorities of Crimea are intensifying the fight against the guerrillas, so they are actively transferring security forces from moscow to Dzhankoy. This is reported by the guerrilla movement "ATESH", UNN writes.

Details 

It is noted that after the disappearance of several russian soldiers, the city has strengthened the counterintelligence regime. Many military police units are operating.

Sources in the russian special services report the arrival of FSB operational groups from moscow in Dzhankoy. The priority of their activities is the underground

- ATES said.

Addendum

In addition, the guerrillas record  In Dzhankoy, vehicles with the Dnipro military grouping's markings (white triangle) are spotted. Military trucks are being delivered to the city's railway station.

As a result of a missile attack on March 1 in Crimea, the occupiers' air base "Guardian" was damaged - media04.03.24, 12:04 • 22768 views

ATESH also found that approximately once a week a new batch of mobilized and seconded to Crimea military arrives at the Dzhankoy train station. Most of them are placed near the military airfield

Recall

The russian military began using civilian airports in Sochi to deploy combat aircraft. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Dnipro
Atesh
Crimea
Jankoi
