In attempts to get rid of guerrillas, russians transfer security forces from moscow to occupied Crimea - "ATESH"

The occupation authorities of Crimea are intensifying the fight against the guerrillas, so they are actively transferring security forces from moscow to Dzhankoy. This is reported by the guerrilla movement "ATESH", UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that after the disappearance of several russian soldiers, the city has strengthened the counterintelligence regime. Many military police units are operating.

Sources in the russian special services report the arrival of FSB operational groups from moscow in Dzhankoy. The priority of their activities is the underground - ATES said.

Addendum

In addition, the guerrillas record In Dzhankoy, vehicles with the Dnipro military grouping's markings (white triangle) are spotted. Military trucks are being delivered to the city's railway station.

As a result of a missile attack on March 1 in Crimea, the occupiers' air base "Guardian" was damaged - media

ATESH also found that approximately once a week a new batch of mobilized and seconded to Crimea military arrives at the Dzhankoy train station. Most of them are placed near the military airfield

Recall

The russian military began using civilian airports in Sochi to deploy combat aircraft.