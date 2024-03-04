$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 6888 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 19816 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 25125 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 171905 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 161535 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 167087 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 215347 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247935 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153719 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371327 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

As a result of a missile attack on March 1 in Crimea, the occupiers' air base "Guardian" was damaged - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22768 views

Three russian servicemen were wounded as a result of an alleged rocket attack on an air base in occupied Crimea on March 1.

As a result of a missile attack on March 1 in Crimea, the occupiers' air base "Guardian" was damaged - media

russia says three russian servicemen were wounded in an alleged missile attack on an air base in occupied Crimea. This was reported by UNN with reference to the ASTRA Telegram channel. 

Details

It is noted that the shelling took place on March 1, around 4 pm. Both missiles exploded. It is also reported that the taxiway of the airfield sustained damage.

Night explosions in Crimea: occupants' oil pipeline destroyed in Feodosia - ATESH03.03.24, 12:29 • 29123 views

In addition, several occupants were wounded.

Appendix

According to Radio Liberty, the 37th Mixed Aviation Regiment of the russian Air Force, consisting of two squadrons of Su-24M and Su-25SM - 12 aircraft each - is based at the Gvardeyske airfield.

Recall

Last week, on March 1, UNN reported that explosions were heard in the occupied Crimea. Then the locals said that as a result of the arrival of the aircraft, the power went out in the village of Guardian. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Su-25
Crimea
