As a result of a missile attack on March 1 in Crimea, the occupiers' air base "Guardian" was damaged - media
Kyiv • UNN
Three russian servicemen were wounded as a result of an alleged rocket attack on an air base in occupied Crimea on March 1.
russia says three russian servicemen were wounded in an alleged missile attack on an air base in occupied Crimea. This was reported by UNN with reference to the ASTRA Telegram channel.
Details
It is noted that the shelling took place on March 1, around 4 pm. Both missiles exploded. It is also reported that the taxiway of the airfield sustained damage.
Night explosions in Crimea: occupants' oil pipeline destroyed in Feodosia - ATESH03.03.24, 12:29 • 29123 views
In addition, several occupants were wounded.
Appendix
According to Radio Liberty, the 37th Mixed Aviation Regiment of the russian Air Force, consisting of two squadrons of Su-24M and Su-25SM - 12 aircraft each - is based at the Gvardeyske airfield.
Recall
Last week, on March 1, UNN reported that explosions were heard in the occupied Crimea. Then the locals said that as a result of the arrival of the aircraft, the power went out in the village of Guardian.