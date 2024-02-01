In 2023, Ukrainian drone manufacturers received state contracts for the production of 58 UAV models

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 63605 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116469 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121672 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163733 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164763 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266756 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176696 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166812 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148590 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237048 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 83995 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 61634 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 97427 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 58690 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 39880 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266756 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237048 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222431 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247896 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234100 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116469 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100073 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100525 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117055 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117717 views
In 2023, Ukrainian drone manufacturers received state contracts for the production of 58 UAV models

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42076 views

In 2023, Ukraine significantly increased its own drone production: 67 models were codified and 58 received government contracts.

Last year, Ukraine significantly scaled up its own drone production. 67 UAV models were codified, and 58 received government contracts. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense and Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov. 

Details 

The day before, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reportedly took part in a meeting with UAV manufacturers organized by the Brave1 defense tech cluster. The meeting was attended by representatives of over 120 companies.

Last year, we managed to significantly scale up Ukrainian drone production: 67 models were codified and 58 received government contracts. In total, there are more than 200 Ukrainian companies operating in the market that provide UAVs or drone services and products

- said Fedorov.

As noted, the plans for 2024 are to increase the number of drones at the front many times over. "The Defense Procurement Agency is already signing long-term contracts, the Defense Ministry said. 

"I don't want to say the exact number, but we are talking about hundreds of thousands of different types, for a variety of tasks. This is without FPV - reconnaissance, fire adjustment, real-time situational awareness. The enemy is well aware of what Ukrainian drones are. The very fact that our copter is hovering in the air is a deterrent that makes the enemy think twice before moving to our positions," said the Defense Minister.

According to Fedorov, UAV technology is now a priority for development:

- Ukrainian Lancet;

- AI for automatic target capture

- guided munitions;

- targeting and striking electronic warfare devices;

- anti-drone solutions, etc. 

Ukraine warns allies of 'critical' shortage of shells - Umerov writes letter to EU colleagues31.01.24, 23:58 • 30873 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

