In 2023, Ukrainian drone manufacturers received state contracts for the production of 58 UAV models

Last year, Ukraine significantly scaled up its own drone production. 67 UAV models were codified, and 58 received government contracts. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense and Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Details

The day before, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reportedly took part in a meeting with UAV manufacturers organized by the Brave1 defense tech cluster. The meeting was attended by representatives of over 120 companies.

Last year, we managed to significantly scale up Ukrainian drone production: 67 models were codified and 58 received government contracts. In total, there are more than 200 Ukrainian companies operating in the market that provide UAVs or drone services and products - said Fedorov.

As noted, the plans for 2024 are to increase the number of drones at the front many times over. "The Defense Procurement Agency is already signing long-term contracts, the Defense Ministry said.

"I don't want to say the exact number, but we are talking about hundreds of thousands of different types, for a variety of tasks. This is without FPV - reconnaissance, fire adjustment, real-time situational awareness. The enemy is well aware of what Ukrainian drones are. The very fact that our copter is hovering in the air is a deterrent that makes the enemy think twice before moving to our positions," said the Defense Minister.

According to Fedorov, UAV technology is now a priority for development:

- Ukrainian Lancet;

- AI for automatic target capture

- guided munitions;

- targeting and striking electronic warfare devices;

- anti-drone solutions, etc.

