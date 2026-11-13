Imprisonment, a fine and deportation — how the UAE punished Nurmagomedov for a hotel fight with Dvalishvili

A court in Abu Dhabi sentenced Russian UFC fighter Usman Nurmagomedov to six months in prison for fighting with Georgian former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili in a hotel lobby, fined the Russian and deported him from the country. This is stated on the website of the Abu Dhabi Judicial System, UNN reports.

A court in Abu Dhabi found 10 defendants guilty of fighting in a hotel and sentenced each defendant to six months in prison, a fine of 300,000 dirhams (approximately $73,000), and deportation from the country - the statement said.

The court imposed the sentences for violating public safety, causing panic and endangering people's lives.

The court did not name the individuals, but according to media reports, Usman Nurmagomedov was sentenced to six months in prison, fined 300,000 dirhams and is to be deported from the UAE.

Merab Dvalishvili and 21-year-old wrestler Saba Lazishvili were each fined 50,000 dirhams ($12,000 - ed.).

In addition, as reported, two other participants in the fight were sentenced "for violating privacy by using information technology to record and publish videos of the fight."

Recall

Russian UFC fighter Usman Nurmagomedov attacked Georgian former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili from behind in Abu Dhabi during an interview in a hotel lobby.

The Abu Dhabi Police General Command detained eight people involved in the fight between Russian UFC fighter Usman Nurmagomedov and Georgian former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi during an interview in a hotel lobby.

UFC head Dana White, whom U.S. President Donald Trump offered the position of White House press secretary, reacted to the fight in a hotel lobby in Abu Dhabi between Russian fighter Usman Nurmagomedov and Georgian fighter Merab Dvalishvili, saying that "this is absolutely senseless and stupid."