Ihor Kuzin was dismissed from the position of Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine

Photo: Ministry of Health

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Ihor Kuzin from the position of Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine – Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine, and appointed Oleksandr Chepurnyi in his place. This was reported by Taras Melnychuk, the Permanent Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to Melnychuk, the government dismissed Ihor Kuzin from the position of Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine – Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine.

Ihor Ilchenko was also dismissed from the position of First Deputy Head of the National Social Service of Ukraine and appointed Head of the National Social Service of Ukraine, while Ivan Yuriychuk was dismissed from the position of Deputy Head of the State Service for Education Quality of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization and appointed Deputy Minister of Education.

Oleksandr Chepurnyi was appointed Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine and Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine.

Update

Ihor Kuzin was appointed Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine – Chief State Sanitary Doctor in 2021.

Since 2022, Oleksandr Chepurnyi has headed the Chernihiv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

We remind you

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine carried out personnel changes in a number of ministries and agencies.