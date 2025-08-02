"If you don't change your attitude towards everything": Budanov commented on Surkov's words about NATO's collapse

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, suggested that NATO could indeed be threatened with collapse if the United States does not change its current policy towards the Alliance. Budanov stated this in an interview with "Moseychuk+", reports UNN.

Details

I generally don't fully believe in broad alliances. I believe that they can exist, but for a limited period of time. To truly exist, not nominally, and to function effectively. I believe in bilateral relations. I believe in alliances that are built on a common economy, common protection of their interests. Common representation, or imposition of their interests. I believe in that - said Budanov.

Commenting on the statement of the former adviser to the Russian dictator Putin, Vladislav Surkov, who stated that NATO and the EU could collapse after Trump's arrival, and Ukraine would face an inevitable defeat and division into "Russian" and "anti-Russian" parts, Budanov replied: "Despite the fact that I frankly hate him for everything he brought here, and in many ways it is precisely his merit, all this ideology, I am afraid that this is one of the probable scenarios if everything remains as it is now."

I am not saying that this is a 100% option, but it is one of the probable options if we do not change, if we do not change our attitude to everything that is happening now. Because simply closing our eyes all the time, saying "we all sympathize, Russia is doing badly, Ukraine is doing well", but when no one has managed to take drastic steps, not only to prevent this, but to change all this, it pushes everyone into the question of uncertainty about the future development of existing geopolitical entities. - Budanov emphasized.

Recall

The US and European NATO countries are developing a new mechanism for supplying military aid to Ukraine with funds from European members of the Alliance.