"If you don't change your attitude towards everything": Budanov commented on Surkov's words about NATO's collapse

New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
August 1, 02:20 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:02 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 12:26 PM
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
August 1, 08:17 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
August 1, 06:54 AM
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and Prices
August 1, 05:15 AM
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1
"US ready to take additional measures": Trump gives Russia and Ukraine 10-day ultimatum for peace deal
August 2, 03:00 AM
Explosions in Penza and Samara Oblast: Drones hit oil refinery and defense plants
August 2, 03:20 AM
King of Malaysia to visit Russia for the first time at Putin's invitation
August 2, 04:13 AM
Kyiv and regions are under threat of ballistic missiles from the east
August 2, 05:07 AM
Trump: US nuclear submarines "closer to Russia"
07:35 AM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:20 PM
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation
August 1, 02:05 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 02:02 PM
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market
August 1, 11:54 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
August 1, 08:17 AM
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in Dubai
August 1, 09:08 PM
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film
August 1, 01:00 PM
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticism
July 31, 05:36 PM
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date
July 31, 02:00 PM
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"
July 30, 01:21 PM
"If you don't change your attitude towards everything": Budanov commented on Surkov's words about NATO's collapse

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, suggested that NATO could collapse if the United States does not change its policy towards the Alliance. He considers this option one of the probable ones, if there are no drastic steps.

"If you don't change your attitude towards everything": Budanov commented on Surkov's words about NATO's collapse

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, suggested that NATO could indeed be threatened with collapse if the United States does not change its current policy towards the Alliance. Budanov stated this in an interview with "Moseychuk+", reports UNN.

Details

I generally don't fully believe in broad alliances. I believe that they can exist, but for a limited period of time. To truly exist, not nominally, and to function effectively. I believe in bilateral relations. I believe in alliances that are built on a common economy, common protection of their interests. Common representation, or imposition of their interests. I believe in that

- said Budanov.

Commenting on the statement of the former adviser to the Russian dictator Putin, Vladislav Surkov, who stated that NATO and the EU could collapse after Trump's arrival, and Ukraine would face an inevitable defeat and division into "Russian" and "anti-Russian" parts, Budanov replied: "Despite the fact that I frankly hate him for everything he brought here, and in many ways it is precisely his merit, all this ideology, I am afraid that this is one of the probable scenarios if everything remains as it is now."

I am not saying that this is a 100% option, but it is one of the probable options if we do not change, if we do not change our attitude to everything that is happening now. Because simply closing our eyes all the time, saying "we all sympathize, Russia is doing badly, Ukraine is doing well", but when no one has managed to take drastic steps, not only to prevent this, but to change all this, it pushes everyone into the question of uncertainty about the future development of existing geopolitical entities.

- Budanov emphasized.

Recall

The US and European NATO countries are developing a new mechanism for supplying military aid to Ukraine with funds from European members of the Alliance.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
Kyrylo Budanov
United States
Ukraine