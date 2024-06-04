If Ukraine is allowed to fall, Poland and countries along the border with Russia will fall next - Biden

If the United States allows Ukraine to fall, then Poland and in the future all countries along the actual border of Russia will fall further. This was stated by US President Joe Biden in an interview with Time, reports UNN.

Recall

US President Joe Biden believesthat peace consists in the fact that Russia will never be able to occupy the territories of Ukraine. At the same time, he believes that Ukraine does not have to be part of NATO to do this.