"I forgive him": Fico said that he forgives the man who attempted to kill him

In his first video message since the assassination attempt, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he forgave the man who shot him. This is reported by UNN with reference to the video message of the Slovak prime minister.

Fico stated that "does not feel any hatred for the person who shot me." He promised that he would not sue him and demand compensation from him.

I forgive him, let him figure out in his head what he did and why he did it. In the end, it is obvious that he was only a messenger of evil, which the politically unsuccessful and disillusioned opposition unleashed on an uncontrollable scale - says the Slovak prime minister in his video message.

Fico noted that this man was only a manifestation of the malicious political hatred that the opposition is unsuccessfully trying to develop in Slovakia.

According to him, the opposition and foreign media will try to downplay the weight of the attempt. The Slovak prime minister explained that they will try to convince the world that the attacker is not connected with opposition forces, and the damage caused to his health is allegedly insignificant.

Fico also said that he is currently continuing treatment. He noted that thanks to the doctors , the worst development of events was prevented.

The Prime Minister of Slovakia assured that if everything goes according to plan, then he will return to work in late June – early July 2024.

The attempt on Robert Fico's Life was made on May 15 after a visiting Government Meeting in the city of Gandlova. For the first time after the incident, there were doubts about whether the wounded prime minister would survive.

