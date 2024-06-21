I am convinced that we will continue to talk with China about ending the war in Ukraine-Kuleba

China and Ukraine may continue to discuss ending Russian aggression, as Beijing is shocked by the scale of the recent peace summit. This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Kuleba said that Ukraine and Switzerland were in talks with China regarding its participation in the peace summit.

"The decisive factor for China in making decisions regarding participation in the summit was our principled position that Russia should not be in this summit," he says.

According to him, Russia's presence at the first summit would doom him to no avail.

We know that Beijing is studying the results of the peace summit very carefully. They saw how impressive its scale had become. And I am convinced that we will continue to talk with China about ending the war in Ukraine, - adds the head of the Ministry of foreign affairs of Ukraine.

He emphasizes that China does not consider Ukraine a hostile state and seeks peace, which is a position with which to cooperate.

"It's not perfect. We have questions, and we openly voice these questions. I spoke about this with the Chinese Foreign Minister. But we need to work with everyone," he said.

