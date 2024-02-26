Hungarian parliament votes in favor of Sweden's accession to NATO, it is unclear whether acting President Laszlo Kever will sign the document

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 34449 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 129909 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 80012 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 297157 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 249236 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 196323 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 233941 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252185 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158286 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372274 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2.1m/s
47%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 95971 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 119744 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 86985 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 79973 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 60463 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 60871 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 129909 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 297158 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 220465 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 249236 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 23180 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 31005 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 30738 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 80256 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 87249 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Hungarian parliament votes in favor of Sweden's accession to NATO, it is unclear whether acting President Laszlo Kever will sign the document

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27868 views

The Hungarian parliament voted 188 to 6 in favor of Sweden's accession to NATO, approving Sweden's membership in the alliance. However, the law still needs to be signed by the President of the Republic before it can enter into force.

Hungarian parliament votes in favor of Sweden's accession to NATO, it is unclear whether acting President Laszlo Kever will sign the document

The Hungarian Parliament has officially voted in favor of Sweden's membership in NATO. This was reported by the Hungarian publication 444.hu, according to UNN.

Details

649 days after Sweden officially applied to join NATO, and 592 days after Zsolt Semien submitted the Swedish and Finnish application to the parliament, the decision was finally approved.

188 votes in favor and 6 against - these are the results of the vote in the Hungarian parliament in favor of Sweden becoming a member of the North Atlantic Alliance.

The journalists reminded that the reasons for postponing the vote were extremely diverse : from the parliament's preoccupation with Brussels, public consultations to "serious debates" in the Fidesz faction. Although Peter Szijjártó promised that Hungarians would not be the last to ratify Sweden's accession to the alliance, in practice it turned out that way.

Before the vote, they managed to force the Swedish prime minister to leave for Budapest, but after overcoming internal disputes in the Fidesz faction, he relented and asked to put the vote on the agenda.

Optional

It is noted that the law still needs the signature of the President of the Republic to enter into force. Since the parliament votes for Tamás Sulek as president of Hungary on the same day that Sweden joined NATO, Laszlo Kever, who publicly opposes Sweden's accession, may be deprived of the experience of signing the law authorizing accession as interim head of state. 

Hungarian journalists added that the new head of state will officially take office on March 5.  So the biggest concern is whether Laszlo Kever will sign Sweden's accession in the next eight days. Or will it happen during the new head of state's term

Sweden, Hungary to sign defense industry agreement before ratification of NATO membership - Orban23.02.24, 11:04 • 41226 views

Recall

Earlier UNN wrote with reference to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that Sweden would soon become a NATO member. It was noted that the Hungarian Parliament could ratify the Swedish application after the end of the winter holidays in late February.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

PoliticsNews of the World
Péter Szijjártó
NATO
Brussels
Sweden
Jens Stoltenberg
Hungary
Budapest
Viktor Orban
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02