Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN correspondent

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, does not rule out new humanitarian missions to the occupied territories, including Oleshky in the Kherson region. He said this on Ukrainian television, reports UNN.

Details

We are currently working on the territory of the Kherson region that is temporarily occupied by the Russians. In addition to Oleshky, there are a number of other settlements there. First and foremost, this is the Oleshky territorial community, where our citizens are living in conditions similar to those on the verge of, or already amounting to, a humanitarian catastrophe. There has long been insufficient food, water, and medicine there. In my view, we need to allow people either to leave that territory or to deliver humanitarian aid to them as quickly as possible. In other words, our negotiations are continuing - Lubinets said.

He noted that both the Americans and the Russians agree to the continuation of similar humanitarian missions.

I do not know how easy it will be for us to reach an agreement on the next humanitarian mission, but in any case, the first step is always the most difficult—we have taken it - Lubinets's statement says.

At the same time, the Ukrainian ombudsman noted that negotiations with the Russians are difficult.

Over these six months, we met repeatedly, publicly and privately, with yana lantратова (the Russian Federation's Commissioner for Human Rights — ed.). We had agreements, and each side fulfilled the obligations it had undertaken. Thus, we created the prerequisites for developing more comprehensive steps that led to a period of silence, which was the longest in duration and largest in scope since 2022. We are ready to move forward - he said.

Speaking about the possibility of conducting a similar humanitarian mission in Donbas, Lubinets noted that there is a key difference in these regions.

In the Kherson region, there is a natural barrier separating the Russian and Ukrainian armies. It is the Dnipro River. In my view, humanitarian missions at that location, in those settlements, can be carried out with a clear understanding that there are still many issues that have not been agreed upon. We need to try similar formats on the ground and look for new approaches to monitoring the period of silence. However, the issue of conducting a similar humanitarian mission to the one we carried out in Oleshky in the territory of Donetsk region cannot be considered at this time - Lubinets's statement says.

We remind you

Dmytro Lubinets said that he spoke with yana lantратова for 15 hours during the humanitarian mission to Oleshky. The sides discussed future humanitarian missions, the exchange of prisoners, the return of civilians, and the search for missing persons.