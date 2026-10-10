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Hourly power outages will be introduced in Ukraine on October 11

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

On October 11, restrictions for businesses and hourly outages will be in effect in some regions. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities.

Hourly power outages will be introduced in Ukraine on October 11

On Sunday, October 11, some regions of Ukraine will be forced to implement consumption restrictions. This was reported by Ukrenergo, according to UNN.

Details

The schedules will be as follows:

  • 15:00–23:59 — capacity restriction schedules for industry and business;
    • 16:00–23:59 — hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers (covering 0.5 to 1.5 queues).

      The reasons are the consequences of Russian missile-and-drone attacks on energy facilities. At the same time, the situation in the power system may change.

      Follow the updates on the pages of the distribution system operators (oblenergos) in your region. When power is restored according to the schedule, please consume electricity sparingly

       — the Ukrenergo post says.

      Why power outages in Ukraine’s regions are occurring regularly - Ukrenergo explains the situation09.10.26, 20:34 • 6494 views

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      SocietyWar in Ukraine
      Electricity outage schedules
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