Hegseth fired a Pentagon general over suspicions of a data leak

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth dismissed Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia, one of the department’s leading strategists. He is suspected of providing journalists with classified information about the wars in Iran and Ukraine. ABC News reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to media reports, Brett Sylvia failed three polygraph examinations related to the alleged disclosure of classified information. All materials concerning him have been transferred to the U.S. Department of Justice.

At the same time, the Department of Justice did not respond to ABC News’ inquiry regarding the situation. It is noted that Sylvia has become the latest senior military officer to be either dismissed or suspended during Hegseth’s tenure.

At the beginning of the year, Hegseth also dismissed Lieutenant General Douglas Sims, who was then leading the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

We remind you

The U.S. State Department has decided to dismiss hundreds of employees in the near future.