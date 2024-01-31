Headed a fake "forestry" on the basis of a Ukrainian enterprise: collaborator who "managed" in occupied Kupyansk is convicted

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Headed a fake "forestry" on the basis of a Ukrainian enterprise: collaborator who "managed" in occupied Kupyansk is convicted

Headed a fake "forestry" on the basis of a Ukrainian enterprise: collaborator who "managed" in occupied Kupyansk is convicted

Kyiv  •  UNN

The collaborator, who headed the fake forestry department in occupied Kupyansk, was sentenced to 9 years in prison for coordinating the budget and activities in support of the Russian occupation.

A traitor who cooperated with the Russian invaders during the occupation of Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region was sentenced to 9 years in prison. This is reported by UNN with reference to the telegram channel of the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office.

Details

A collaborator who headed the "forestry department" in occupied Kupyansk was sentenced to 9 years in prison

 , the message says.

It is noted that the defendant, an unemployed resident of the village of Ruska Lozova, came to the occupied city of Kupyansk in the spring of 2022 and voluntarily took the position of "acting head of the forestry department" of the so-called "Kupyansk district state administration of Kharkiv region." 

Prosecutors proved that the traitor performed a number of functions, primarily coordinating the production activities of the fake "Kupyansk Forestry", created on the basis of a Ukrainian enterprise. 

In addition, the collaborator formed and approved a budget for the payment of salaries in Russian rubles to employees of the Kupianske Forestry. In particular, he ordered:

regarding timber harvesting;

re-registration of all vehicles;

conclusion of labor contracts and their registration with the occupation authorities. 

On the eve of the de-occupation of Kharkiv region, the collaborator fled to Russia - the convict is still hiding from Ukrainian justice. As long as the collaborator evades serving his sentence, the statute of limitations is suspended.

The pre-trial investigation was conducted by investigators of the Kharkiv Region Main Department of the National Police.

Recall

In  the temporarily occupied Melitopol, which the Russians declared the center of the TOT in Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers awarded the most diligent traitors. Without any reference to any dates, the awarding ceremony  was held for employees of the "culture" sector, namely, employees of museums, clubs, libraries and creative teams.

Organizing a referendum for the occupiers: another collaborator detained in Kherson region23.01.24, 12:41 • 22841 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
melitopolMelitopol
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
khersonKherson
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising