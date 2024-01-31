Headed a fake "forestry" on the basis of a Ukrainian enterprise: collaborator who "managed" in occupied Kupyansk is convicted

A traitor who cooperated with the Russian invaders during the occupation of Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region was sentenced to 9 years in prison. This is reported by UNN with reference to the telegram channel of the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office.

Details

A collaborator who headed the "forestry department" in occupied Kupyansk was sentenced to 9 years in prison , the message says.

It is noted that the defendant, an unemployed resident of the village of Ruska Lozova, came to the occupied city of Kupyansk in the spring of 2022 and voluntarily took the position of "acting head of the forestry department" of the so-called "Kupyansk district state administration of Kharkiv region."

Prosecutors proved that the traitor performed a number of functions, primarily coordinating the production activities of the fake "Kupyansk Forestry", created on the basis of a Ukrainian enterprise.

In addition, the collaborator formed and approved a budget for the payment of salaries in Russian rubles to employees of the Kupianske Forestry. In particular, he ordered:

regarding timber harvesting;

re-registration of all vehicles;

conclusion of labor contracts and their registration with the occupation authorities.

On the eve of the de-occupation of Kharkiv region, the collaborator fled to Russia - the convict is still hiding from Ukrainian justice. As long as the collaborator evades serving his sentence, the statute of limitations is suspended.

The pre-trial investigation was conducted by investigators of the Kharkiv Region Main Department of the National Police.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, which the Russians declared the center of the TOT in Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers awarded the most diligent traitors. Without any reference to any dates, the awarding ceremony was held for employees of the "culture" sector, namely, employees of museums, clubs, libraries and creative teams.

