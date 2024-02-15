Earned more than three million hryvnias: a hacker who sold personal data of foreigners was arrested in Ukraine

Ukraine has detained a hacker who sold stolen personal data of residents of Canada and the United States and earned several million hryvnias on it. This is reported by the press service of the cyber police of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

The man created and administered several websites offering users free downloads of various software. The defendant launched an entire advertising campaign on the Internet to "promote" the controlled web resources, but in fact stole and sold personal data of users.

On February 14, law enforcement officers with the force support of the KORD special forces of the Vinnytsia regional police conducted 3 searches, which, among other things, resulted in the seizure of a Mercedes-Benz GLE with a market value of approximately UAH 2.5 million.

The hacker was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 209 (Legalization (laundering) of the proceeds of crime), Part 2 of Art. 361 (Unauthorized interference with the operation of information systems, electronic communication networks); Part 1 of Art. 361-1 (Creation with the purpose of unlawful use, distribution or sale of malicious software or hardware, as well as their distribution or sale). of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the agency summarized.

The suspect faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property. The Vinnytsia City Court is currently deciding on the choice of custody as a measure of restraint.

Money for likes: a new scheme of online fraudsters

It was established that the man began engaging in criminal activity in 2017. In 2021, he switched to mass phishing. According to preliminary data, he "earned" at least UAH 3.5 million in this way.

The victims of his actions were residents of the United States and Canada.

Addendum

Investigators found that a 31-year-old resident of Vinnytsia region created malware to steal personal data from the Android operating system.

The attacker further used the confidential information to hack into Google accounts.

To spread his virus, the hacker created and administered several websites where he offered users free downloads of various software

After installing the programs modified by the man, the victims' computers were infected with malware. In this way, the attacker gained access to bank accounts, online banking systems and other personal data.

The suspect subsequently sold the stolen data to individuals interested in embezzling the victims' savings. The offender contacted the customers using a Russian phone number. He received payment in bitcoin and withdrew funds to his bank card and his wife's card.

It is known that the Vinnytsia resident involved accomplices from the darknet, whose identities are currently being established.

We will remind



A group of fraudsters who defrauded more than 100 victims of 400 thousand hryvniasthrough Telegram channels will be tried in Kyiv. They created and administered Telegram channels where they offered their subscribers to make "investments" in casinos and receive extremely high profits.