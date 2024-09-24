HACCU mitigates preventive measure for another defendant in the case against ex-Minister Solskyi

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 71588 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104023 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167857 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138295 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143405 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139153 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182579 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112082 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173094 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104750 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100576 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110256 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112366 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 51014 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 57683 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167857 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182579 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173094 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200473 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189379 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142042 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142079 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146783 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138192 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155064 views
HACCU mitigates preventive measure for another defendant in the case against ex-Minister Solskyi

HACCU mitigates preventive measure for another defendant in the case against ex-Minister Solskyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 189731 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court has allowed another defendant in the NABU case against Mykola Solskyi to move freely in Ukraine. This continues the trend of easing the preventive measures in this case.

The High Anti-Corruption Court continues to make decisions on mitigating preventive measures in the NABU case against former Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky. This time, another person involved in the case was allowed to move freely in Ukraine, UNN reports.

The HACC investigating judge partially granted the prosecutor's motion and allowed him to move throughout Ukraine (not to leave Ukraine) without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court. Previously, this defendant was prohibited from leaving Sumy region or Kyiv region without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court, except for traveling between these regions. The court left the rest of the duties imposed on the suspect unchanged.

This case is only a part of the general trend when the HACCU decides in favor of mitigating the preventive measures against the suspects in the anti-corruption case against Solskyi.

In May 2024, the NABU and the SAPO accused the then Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi of misappropriating land in Sumy region in favor of ATO fighters. This story is now eight years old, and the reasonable investigation timeframe has been exhausted, but detectives now plan to question more than a thousand ATO soldiers, most of whom are defending the country at the front. The military, in turn, are outraged by the actions of anti-corruption officers.

However, the publicly available materials indicate dubious evidence of the detectives. This is also evidenced by the NABU's manipulations with the examinations in this case. Thus, they tried to “leak” one of them and annul it through the court - probably because such an examination testified to the innocence of the former minister.

Meanwhile, in mid-May , the HACC removed the electronic bracelet from Mykola Solsky, and is gradually easing the preventive measures for other defendants in the case.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

