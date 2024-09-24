HACCU mitigates preventive measure for another defendant in the case against ex-Minister Solskyi

The High Anti-Corruption Court continues to make decisions on mitigating preventive measures in the NABU case against former Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky. This time, another person involved in the case was allowed to move freely in Ukraine, UNN reports.

The HACC investigating judge partially granted the prosecutor's motion and allowed him to move throughout Ukraine (not to leave Ukraine) without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court. Previously, this defendant was prohibited from leaving Sumy region or Kyiv region without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court, except for traveling between these regions. The court left the rest of the duties imposed on the suspect unchanged.

This case is only a part of the general trend when the HACCU decides in favor of mitigating the preventive measures against the suspects in the anti-corruption case against Solskyi.

In May 2024, the NABU and the SAPO accused the then Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi of misappropriating land in Sumy region in favor of ATO fighters. This story is now eight years old, and the reasonable investigation timeframe has been exhausted, but detectives now plan to question more than a thousand ATO soldiers, most of whom are defending the country at the front. The military, in turn, are outraged by the actions of anti-corruption officers.

However, the publicly available materials indicate dubious evidence of the detectives. This is also evidenced by the NABU's manipulations with the examinations in this case. Thus, they tried to “leak” one of them and annul it through the court - probably because such an examination testified to the innocence of the former minister.

Meanwhile, in mid-May , the HACC removed the electronic bracelet from Mykola Solsky, and is gradually easing the preventive measures for other defendants in the case.