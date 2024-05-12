Grenade explosion in Brovary: detainee is served suspicion notice

Law enforcement officers have served a notice of suspicion to the man who detonated a grenade in Brovary, near Kyiv, on May 11. A police officer was injured in the explosion, UNN reports, citing the National Police.

Details

The man was served a notice of suspicion of committing crimes stipulated by Part 1 Art. 348 (attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and Part 1 Art. 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

For the attempted murder of a police officer, he faces a sentence of up to fifteen years in prison or life imprisonment.

According to the National Police, as of today, May 12, the police officer and the offender are in hospital, where they are receiving medical care.

As a result of the explosion, the 37-year-old law enforcement officer was injured in the legs and left arm. His life and health are not in danger. The 37-year-old offender himself was also injured, namely his left leg and both arms.

In addition, the National Police noted that the man had already been prosecuted for property crimes and drug possession and was wanted at the time of the crime.

Earlier, UNN correspondent reported, citing eyewitnesses, that a man had detonated a grenade in Brovary near Kyiv, injuring a police officer. Eyewitnesses claim that the man was allegedly running away from the police.