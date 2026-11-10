Good news from Abu Dhabi: the OP said there has been progress in talks on another prisoner exchange

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk said that there had been progress at the talks in Abu Dhabi regarding another prisoner exchange, reports UNN.

Good news came from Abu Dhabi today. There has been progress in the talks regarding another prisoner exchange - Vereshchuk said.

She thanked those who make such exchanges possible.

These are our soldiers, who risk their lives every day and add to the exchange pool. Because every Russian captured is a Ukrainian returned from captivity. Recently, the number of Russian servicemen in captivity has increased significantly. This strengthens our position in the talks and provides more opportunities to bring Ukrainians home - Vereshchuk concluded.

The trilateral format was substantive — Zelenskyy revealed the topics discussed in Abu Dhabi and one of Ukraine’s priorities

We remind you

The trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi have concluded for today. They will resume on Wednesday, November 11.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already had a brief conversation with the Ukrainian delegation at the peace talks in Abu Dhabi, where the first day of negotiations concluded on November 10, and will receive a broader briefing later.