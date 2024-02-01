Germany donates dozens of vehicles to Ukrainian border guards and equipment for demining and DNA research to the Ministry of Internal Affairs

The Ministry of Internal Affairs needs weapons and ammunition," he said during a discussion with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Ukraine, Martin Jaeger. They also discussed the issuance of passports for Ukrainians in Germany. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

The following issues were discussed during the meeting of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Ukraine Martin Jaeger:

Almost a quarter of the entire state is on the front line, so weapons and ammunition are needed.

As noted, Germany has already handed over more than 40 vehicles for border guards, 6 mechanized demining vehicles, and special equipment, reagents and consumables for DNA testing to the Expert Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. All the assistance provided is clearly accounted for and carefully monitored.

Another aspect of the joint work of the agencies is the issuance of passports for Ukrainians in Germany.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, almost 150,000 Ukrainian documents were issued in the German offices of the State Enterprise Document over the year. They also organized the collection of DNA samples for the identification of missing persons.

