Germany donates dozens of vehicles to Ukrainian border guards and equipment for demining and DNA research to the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 58299 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115625 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121029 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163169 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164506 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266239 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176568 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166780 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148578 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236647 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 80529 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 58251 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 94059 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 54962 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 35639 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266239 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236648 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222123 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247576 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233838 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115627 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 99065 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100330 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116880 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117554 views
Germany donates dozens of vehicles to Ukrainian border guards and equipment for demining and DNA research to the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21902 views

Germany donated vehicles and demining equipment to Ukrainian agencies and discussed further support for Ukrainians in Germany.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs needs weapons and ammunition," he said during a discussion with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Ukraine, Martin Jaeger. They also discussed the issuance of passports for Ukrainians in Germany. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The following issues were discussed during the meeting of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Ukraine Martin Jaeger:

Almost a quarter of the entire state is on the front line, so weapons and ammunition are needed.

As noted, Germany has already handed over more than 40 vehicles for border guards, 6 mechanized demining vehicles, and special equipment, reagents and consumables for DNA testing to the Expert Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. All the assistance provided is clearly accounted for and carefully monitored.

Image

Another aspect of the joint work of the agencies is the issuance of passports for Ukrainians in Germany.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, almost 150,000 Ukrainian documents were issued in the German offices of the State Enterprise Document over the year. They also organized the collection of DNA samples for the identification of missing persons.

Recall

The Italian ambassador to Ukraine met with Ukrainian officialsto discuss humanitarian aid, military assistance, and funding for demining equipment, with the ambassador assuring that continued support remains a priority.

Ukraine expects to receive the first installment of EUR 50 billion in additional support from the EU in March01.02.24, 14:24 • 25068 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

