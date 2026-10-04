German Chancellor Merz unexpectedly arrived in Kyiv for the first time since 2025

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv on the morning of October 4 for an unannounced visit—the first since May 2025. He said that increased support for Ukraine was necessary ahead of winter and is expected to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, DW reports, writes UNN.

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Immediately after arriving at Kyiv’s railway station, Merz emphasized that the coming weeks would be especially important for Ukraine.

I came to Kyiv today because Ukraine needs our support in the coming weeks. If Russia is not stopped, its war machine will sooner or later turn against us the chancellor said.

Merz to meet with Zelenskyy

The head of the German government also drew attention to the approaching fifth winter of the full-scale war and Russia’s strikes on Ukraine’s energy and civilian infrastructure.

Soon, people will face their fifth winter of war. Russia is bombing cities, residential buildings, and thermal power plants. Terror will not break the Ukrainians Merz emphasized.

During his meeting with Zelenskyy, the chancellor plans to assure Ukraine of Germany’s continued support. He also noted the cooperation between German and Ukrainian companies in developing technologies that, he said, strengthen the security of both countries.

Merz warned of new hybrid attacks by Russia and promised support for Ukraine