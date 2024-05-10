Georgia's Foreign Ministry calls resignation of ambassador to France over law on foreign agents an insult

The resignation of Georgian Ambassador to France Gochi Javakhishvili over the draft law on foreign agents is an insult to the country and all Georgian diplomats. This was stated by Georgian Foreign Minister Ilya Darchiashvili, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

With his statement, Gocha Javakhishvili insulted both the state and the agency in which he served for many years, as well as every worthy diplomat who faithfully serves the interests of the Georgian state - Darchiashvili wrote on Facebook.

Details

According to him, the Georgian diplomatic service "has always remained at the proper level and is fully aware of its responsibility to the country.

"The employees of our agency have made an immeasurable contribution to the irreversibility of Georgia's European future and will definitely see the EU integration process through. This country will definitely become a worthy and full member of the European family.

Gocha Javakhishvili, unfortunately, by his own decision, missed the chance to participate in this case," Darchiashvili said.

The day before, Javakhishvili said that he had decided to resign as ambassador to France and Monaco because of the bill on foreign agents being considered by the Georgian parliament. In his opinion, the controversial initiative harms Georgia's relations with the EU and jeopardizes the country's European perspective.

Context

On May 1, the Parliament of Georgia voted in favor of the law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" in the second reading.

In the evening of that day, thousands of people gathered near the Georgian parliament, demanding the withdrawal of the law, which was popularly nicknamed "Russian". According to local media reports, riot police used water cannons and tear gas against demonstrators at the building's official entrances. There were also reports of the use of rubber bullets.

A total of 15 people were hospitalized in Georgia during the dispersal of a rally near the parliament in Tbilisi on May 1-2, including law enforcement officers.

Recall

More than 30 MEPs called on European Commission Vice-President and EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell to suspend Georgia's EU candidate status.