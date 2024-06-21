General Staff: today there are already 47 battles at the front, most - in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy has become more active in the Novopavlovsky direction

Since the beginning of the day, 47 clashes have occurred at the front, 21 of them in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy has become more active in the Novopavlovsky direction, and in the Kharkiv direction - without active enemy actions, the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 10 o'clock on June 21, writes UNN.

Details

"Since the beginning of this day, 47 military clashes have already occurred. The enemy carried out two missile strikes with four missiles, five air strikes using nine Kabs, and shelled the positions of our troops and settlements more than 400 times. He attacked 21 times with kamikaze drones, " the General Staff said.

The situation in the areas, according to the General Staff, is as follows::

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy did not conduct any active actions. Nevertheless, over the past day, the enemy lost 88 invaders in this area dead and wounded.

Since the beginning of the day, three military clashes have already occurred in the Kupyansky direction in the areas of Stepnaya, Novoselovka, Peschany and Stelmakhovka. One clash continues. Over the past day, the enemy lost up to 90 people in the Kupyansky direction.

Now in the Limansky direction, our defenders are repelling three attacks of the invaders near Grekovka and Nevsky. The situation is under control.

In the Seversky direction today, the enemy has already tried seven times to attack our positions near Verkhnekamenskoye, disputed, Vyalka and Razdolovka. Five clashes continue.

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has made three attempts to approach our positions near Chasovyi Yar and Klishchievka. Fighting continues, the situation is under control.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to break through in the Toretsk area. The attack continues.

In the Pokrovsky Direction, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent the advance of Russian troops into the depths of our territory. Since the beginning of the day, 21 military clashes have already taken place near Novoaleksandrovka, Vozdvizhenka, Sokol and Novoselovka Pervaya. Six attempts by the enemy to improve their own situation have already failed, and 15 are continuing. in the Pokrovsky direction, according to updated information, the enemy suffered losses over the past day: 302 invaders were killed and wounded.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the defense forces repel two enemy attacks in the area of Praskoveyevka. The situation is under the control of Ukrainian defenders.

The enemy became more active in the Novopavlovsky Direction. Fighting continues in the areas of Vodiane and Urozhaynoye. Today, one assault action has already been repulsed near Urozhaynoye. No losses of positions or territories were allowed.

In the Orekhovsky direction, the Russian aggressor twice tried to kill our defenders from positions in the area of Malaya Tokmachka. One attack is successfully repelled, and another battle continues.

It is reported that the invaders did not conduct any active offensive operations in other areas.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive and deplete its combat potential," the General Staff stressed.

Summary for the past day

According to the General Staff, 149 military clashes occurred over the past day.

In total, over the past day, the enemy launched 1 missile strike on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 9 missiles, 45 air strikes (in particular, using 70 Kabiv), carried out more than 3,000 attacks, including 99 with the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, the Air Forces and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 12 areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, three artillery systems and four air defense systems.

The General Staff confirms the defeat of a number of Russian targets on June 20 and 21