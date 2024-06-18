$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11732 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 122959 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 126677 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 141220 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 200950 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 240250 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148321 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370197 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182631 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149825 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
General Staff: the situation in the Siversky sector is the most intense today, the situation in the Pokrovske sector is tense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35172 views

Nine combat engagements took place in the Siverskyi sector today, while the situation in the Pokrovske sector remains tense but controlled by the Defense Forces.

General Staff: the situation in the Siversky sector is the most intense today, the situation in the Pokrovske sector is tense

Since the beginning of Tuesday, 33 combat engagements have already taken place in the frontline, with the largest number of hostile attacks in the Siversky sector, with nine combat engagements taking place there. The situation in the Pokrovsk sector is tense, but under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.  This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a summary as of 10:00 a.m. on June 18, UNN reports .

Since the beginning of this day, 33 combat engagements have already taken place along the entire frontline. The Russian aggressor launched two air strikes using four guided aerial bombs, engaged 20 kamikaze drones, and fired about 600 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas

- the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas as of 10:00 is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, two occupants' attacks are underway in the area of Vovchansk. The situation is under control.

Over the last day in the Kharkiv sector , the invaders lost 168 troops, 55 of them were irretrievably wounded. One Russian tank, one armored combat vehicle and two cars were destroyed. Another tank, an artillery system and a vehicle were damaged. 16 enemy personnel shelters and one ammunition depot were destroyed.

In the Kupyansk sector, four combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, in particular near Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane and Berestove. The situation is under control of Ukrainian troops.

In the Liman sector, two enemy attacks near Makiivka and Terny were unsuccessful. Two more battles continue in the area of Hrekivka.

The situation in the Northern sector has been the hottest since the beginning of the day, with nine combat engagements taking place there. In particular, eight occupants' attempts to advance near Verkhnekamianske, Vyymka and Rozdolivka were successfully repelled. The fighting continues near Vyymka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the enemy keeps trying to advance to the Novyi neighborhood of Chasiv Yar, where a battle is currently taking place.

The situation is tense in the Pokrovsk sectorwhere the Russian aggressor is trying to break into our defenses of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka and Novoselivka Persha. Of the seven combat engagements that day, four were repelled by Ukrainian defenders, and three are still ongoing. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to updated information, the enemy lost 318 occupants in killed and wounded in the Pokrovsk sector yesterday. An armored combat vehicle, four cannons and four enemy vehicles were destroyed.

russia is suffering losses: 1,230 personnel, 16 tanks, 20 armored vehicles lost overnight18.06.24, 07:46 • 27906 views

In the Vremivsk sector, our defenders repelled one Russian assault near Novodarivka. The battle near Urozhayne continues.

In the Orikhivsk sector , an attack by Russian proxies near Novodanylivka failed.

There were no significant changes in other areas.

"The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is aware of the enemy's plans and is taking all necessary measures to disrupt them and stabilize the situation," the General Staff emphasized.

Addendum

Over the past day, 136 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline. Ukrainian defense forces struck 13 enemy concentration areas.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

