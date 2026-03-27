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Over 160 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched 3.8 thousand drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1064 views

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has used 3835 drones and carried out 2658 shellings. The hottest spots were in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions.

Over 160 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched 3.8 thousand drones - General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, 163 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 3835 kamikaze drones and carried out 2658 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy carried out 44 air strikes – dropping 159 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 3835 kamikaze drones and carried out 2658 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy assaults. In addition, the enemy carried out 77 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy assaulted the positions of our units three times towards the settlements of Zybyne, Mala Vovcha, and Okhrimivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked six times towards the settlements of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Podoly, Novoosinove, Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked the positions of our defenders eight times in the directions of the settlements of Novosergiyivka, Stavky, Drobycheve, Lyman, and in the area of Serednie.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance six times near Platonivka and in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Riznykivka. One battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions towards Markove and Chervone.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 34 times towards Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiyivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, Sofiyivka. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled 34 enemy assault actions in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Myrnograd, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novomykolaivka, and towards the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

Syrskyi visited the offensive group in the South - says up to 470 sq. km liberated, Russia has 11,000 losses27.03.26, 10:48 • 3308 views

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, 82 occupiers were eliminated and 21 were wounded; four units of automotive equipment, an electronic warfare station, a cannon were destroyed, and six units of automotive equipment, a cannon, and 13 enemy personnel shelters were damaged. 146 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried to improve their position three times, attacking towards the settlements of Oleksandrograf, Verbove, Kalynivske. Pokrovske and Levadne were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 14 attacks towards the settlements of Varvarivka, Staroukrainka, Zelene, Zaliznychne, and in the area of Myrne. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Tsvitkove, Novoselevka, Dolynka, Shyroke, Kopani, Verkhnya Tersa.

In the Orikhiv direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded. The enemy launched air strikes on Orikhiv and Preobrazhenka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, one combat engagement with the enemy took place in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

Occupiers lost 1,000 soldiers and 2,222 drones in one day27.03.26, 07:44 • 11535 views

Antonina Tumanova

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