Syrskyi visited the offensive group in the South - says up to 470 sq. km liberated, Russia has 11,000 losses

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi discussed further actions with the command of the offensive group in the Southern operational zone and stated that since the beginning of the operation, the Defense Forces have regained control over approximately 470 square kilometers, neutralizing more than 11,000 invaders, writes UNN.

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"During a working trip to the Southern operational zone, I held a meeting with the command of our offensive group, commanders of assault and airborne assault units," Syrskyi said on social media.

He heard reports on the performance of combat missions by personnel. "We discussed options for further actions. We coordinated the interaction of units in the areas of responsibility," the Commander-in-Chief noted.

We continue to relentlessly liberate Ukrainian land from the occupiers thanks to the courage and unconventional actions of our soldiers. Since the beginning of the operation, we have regained control over approximately 470 square kilometers, neutralizing more than 11,000 invaders. - Syrskyi reported.

He emphasized: "While Russian occupiers are once again deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure and peaceful population – our high-rise buildings, maternity hospitals, historical monuments, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are systematically destroying the enemy on the battlefield."

"I thank every serviceman for their bravery and effectiveness in destroying the Russian occupiers," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized.

Syrskyi announced the failure of Russian offensive attempts with "meat assaults" - Russian losses in four days exceeded 6,000 occupiers