Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25710 views

The situation in the Pokrovsky direction continues to be tense, with 27 military clashes occurring since the beginning of the current day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

Since the beginning of the current day, 73 military clashes have occurred. Now the situation in the Pokrovsky direction continues to be tense. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of the current day, 73 military clashes have occurred. The Russian invaders launched three missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine with the use of three missiles and 53 air strikes with the use of 69 Kabiv, used 529 kamikaze drones. the Russians carried out 2,888 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons

- General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on directions

On Kharkivske: there were 5 military clashes without success for the enemy. The invaders also continued to attack in the areas of Volchansk, Liptsev and west of Glubokoe.

On Kupyansky and Limansky: 2 enemy attacks continue in the areas of Peschany and Grekovka.

On Seversky: the invaders unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of Vyazka.

On Kramatorsk: there were 9 military clashes. Especially the invaders beat actively in the area of Ivanovsky, but all attempts were unsuccessful.

On Pokrovsky: 27 times the enemy army attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the areas of progress, Yevgenyevka, Novoaleksandrovka, Novopokrovsky, Novoselovka Pervaya, Yasnobrodovka and Karlovka. In addition, there are still 9 attacks going on here. The situation is tense.

On Kurakhovsky: the aggressor attacked the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 8 times in the areas of Praskoveyevka and Krasnogorovka. 7 offensives were repulsed here.

On Orekhovsky and Pridneprovsky: the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the defenders in the areas of Malaya Tokmachka and Krynok 4 times.

Add

Aviation and missile forces, as well as Artillery, carried out strikes on three areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment, destroyed one air defense system, two artillery systems, a radar station and an ammunition depot of the invaders.

