67 military clashes occurred at the front – General Staff

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 131038 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 136499 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 225110 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167177 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161441 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146508 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212822 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112758 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199716 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105255 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 108108 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100085 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 46411 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 97217 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 66840 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 225110 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 212822 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199716 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226013 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213601 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 66852 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 97225 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155737 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154643 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158526 views
Actual
67 military clashes occurred at the front – General Staff

67 military clashes occurred at the front – General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41678 views

Ukrainian troops repelled 67 military clashes at the front, with intense fighting taking place in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions, as a result of which Russian troops suffered significant losses.

Since the beginning of the day, 67 military clashes have occurred at the front, more than half of them in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions. The Defense Forces of Ukraine hold back the onslaught and fight back against the enemy. This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening report, Reports UNN.

Details

In the Kupyansky direction, our soldiers generally repelled seven attacks of the invaders. One battle continues near Sinkovka. Russian terrorists launched airstrikes on the areas of the settlements of Stepnaya Novoselovka and Kupyansk – they dropped four guided aerial bombs each. And Russian terrorists shelled Novoegorovka with bunks.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy has already made 27 attempts to break through our defenses. 19 attacks were repulsed. Fighting continues in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka, Novopokrovsky and Novoselovka Pervaya.

The confirmed losses of the enemy in the direction currently amount to irretrievable 134 people, another 175 Russian invaders were wounded. Four artillery systems and four cars were destroyed. A tank, mortar and seven enemy vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhovsky direction in the area of Krasnogorovka and Georgievka, Ukrainian soldiers repel five enemy attacks. In total, the Russians made 10 attempts to move forward. During them today, the invaders lost 30 people killed and wounded. Information is being updated. Also, our soldiers destroyed an enemy cannon, two cars, a tank, an engineering barrier vehicle and two armored personnel carriers.

In the Vremovsky direction, the enemy tried to improve the tactical situation in the areas of Staromayorsky and Zavetny desire. Without success. He launched an airstrike with four Kabami on the Elizavetovka area.

Tense situation in the morning was in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions - General Staff06.06.24, 13:37 • 26394 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kupyanskKupyansk

Contact us about advertising