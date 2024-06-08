67 military clashes occurred at the front – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 67 military clashes have occurred at the front, more than half of them in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions. The Defense Forces of Ukraine hold back the onslaught and fight back against the enemy. This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening report, Reports UNN.

Details

In the Kupyansky direction, our soldiers generally repelled seven attacks of the invaders. One battle continues near Sinkovka. Russian terrorists launched airstrikes on the areas of the settlements of Stepnaya Novoselovka and Kupyansk – they dropped four guided aerial bombs each. And Russian terrorists shelled Novoegorovka with bunks.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy has already made 27 attempts to break through our defenses. 19 attacks were repulsed. Fighting continues in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka, Novopokrovsky and Novoselovka Pervaya.

The confirmed losses of the enemy in the direction currently amount to irretrievable 134 people, another 175 Russian invaders were wounded. Four artillery systems and four cars were destroyed. A tank, mortar and seven enemy vehicles were damaged.

In the Kurakhovsky direction in the area of Krasnogorovka and Georgievka, Ukrainian soldiers repel five enemy attacks. In total, the Russians made 10 attempts to move forward. During them today, the invaders lost 30 people killed and wounded. Information is being updated. Also, our soldiers destroyed an enemy cannon, two cars, a tank, an engineering barrier vehicle and two armored personnel carriers.

In the Vremovsky direction, the enemy tried to improve the tactical situation in the areas of Staromayorsky and Zavetny desire. Without success. He launched an airstrike with four Kabami on the Elizavetovka area.

