Tense situation in the morning was in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions - General Staff

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 35754 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100194 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143509 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148196 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243494 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172772 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164330 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148150 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221934 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112999 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 74112 views

March 1, 10:44 AM • 74112 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109859 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109859 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 33119 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 46554 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 81391 views

March 1, 12:32 PM • 81391 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243489 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243489 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221931 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221931 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208293 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234227 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221249 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221249 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 35754 views

06:49 PM • 35754 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 23987 views

05:32 PM • 23987 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29532 views

04:47 PM • 29532 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109864 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109864 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112427 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112427 views
Tense situation in the morning was in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions - General Staff

Tense situation in the morning was in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26395 views

At the front, since the beginning of the day, as of 11:30, a tense situation remained in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions, while battles continued in other directions to repel enemy attacks, which suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment.

At the front from the beginning of the day as of 11:30, there was a tense situation in Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions, in Kharkiv direction there were no active assault actions of the enemy, according to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that from the beginning of the current day to 11:30, 29 military clashes have already occurred. The enemy carried out 570 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, 18 of them with the use of MLRS. The aggressor also delivered one missile strike with two missiles and 32 strikes with kamikaze drones.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the directions as of 11:30 is as follows::

On the Kharkiv direction today, as of 11:30, there were no active assault actions of the enemy. At the same time, over the past day, the total losses of the invaders in this direction amounted to: 179 people, 42 of them irrevocable, and 31 units of weapons and military equipment. 

In the Kupyansky direction, as of 11:30, an enemy attack continued in the Druzholyovka area. The situation is under control. according to updated information, over the past day, the enemy lost 126 people killed and wounded in this direction. Three armored vehicles and a car were destroyed.

Since the beginning of the day in the Siversky direction, the enemy as of 11:30 attacked once, in the area of Belogorovka.

In the area of Klishcheyevka in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy's assault actions were not successful, in the area of Ivanovo, the battle continued as of 11:30.

In the Pokrovsky direction from the beginning of the day as of 11:30, the situation was tense. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka, Kalinovo, Yevgenyevka, Sokol, Novoselovka Pervaya and Yasnobrodovka. Four attacks were repulsed without success for the enemy, six combat strikes as of 11:30 were still ongoing. The Defense Forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation. also, over the past day, the total losses of the invaders in this direction reached more than 440 people. One tank, three armored personnel carriers, seven guns and mortars, and one ground drone were destroyed.

The situation is tense in the Kurakhivsky direction, in the areas of Praskoveyevka and Krasnogorovka, where two clashes continued as of 11:30. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces.

Since the beginning of the day, five clashes have already occurred in the Vremivsky direction in the areas of Urozhaynoye and Novodaryevka. Three attacks were repulsed without success for the enemy, as of 11:30, fighting continued in the area of Urozhaynoye.

In the area of Malaya Tokmachka on Orikhivsky, the enemy's direction of action was not successful.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to attack in the area of Krynok.

In other areas, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations as of 11:30.

"The Defense Forces are taking all measures to disrupt enemy plans. Our artillery, rocket men, aviation and operators of unmanned systems work in accordance with the tasks set," the General Staff said.

Russian troops suffer significant losses in Donbas , their success is insignificant-British intelligence04.06.24, 14:32 • 14396 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

