Tense situation in the morning was in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions - General Staff

At the front from the beginning of the day as of 11:30, there was a tense situation in Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions, in Kharkiv direction there were no active assault actions of the enemy, according to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that from the beginning of the current day to 11:30, 29 military clashes have already occurred. The enemy carried out 570 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, 18 of them with the use of MLRS. The aggressor also delivered one missile strike with two missiles and 32 strikes with kamikaze drones.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the directions as of 11:30 is as follows::

On the Kharkiv direction today, as of 11:30, there were no active assault actions of the enemy. At the same time, over the past day, the total losses of the invaders in this direction amounted to: 179 people, 42 of them irrevocable, and 31 units of weapons and military equipment.

In the Kupyansky direction, as of 11:30, an enemy attack continued in the Druzholyovka area. The situation is under control. according to updated information, over the past day, the enemy lost 126 people killed and wounded in this direction. Three armored vehicles and a car were destroyed.

Since the beginning of the day in the Siversky direction, the enemy as of 11:30 attacked once, in the area of Belogorovka.

In the area of Klishcheyevka in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy's assault actions were not successful, in the area of Ivanovo, the battle continued as of 11:30.

In the Pokrovsky direction from the beginning of the day as of 11:30, the situation was tense. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka, Kalinovo, Yevgenyevka, Sokol, Novoselovka Pervaya and Yasnobrodovka. Four attacks were repulsed without success for the enemy, six combat strikes as of 11:30 were still ongoing. The Defense Forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation. also, over the past day, the total losses of the invaders in this direction reached more than 440 people. One tank, three armored personnel carriers, seven guns and mortars, and one ground drone were destroyed.

The situation is tense in the Kurakhivsky direction, in the areas of Praskoveyevka and Krasnogorovka, where two clashes continued as of 11:30. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces.

Since the beginning of the day, five clashes have already occurred in the Vremivsky direction in the areas of Urozhaynoye and Novodaryevka. Three attacks were repulsed without success for the enemy, as of 11:30, fighting continued in the area of Urozhaynoye.

In the area of Malaya Tokmachka on Orikhivsky, the enemy's direction of action was not successful.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to attack in the area of Krynok.

In other areas, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations as of 11:30.

"The Defense Forces are taking all measures to disrupt enemy plans. Our artillery, rocket men, aviation and operators of unmanned systems work in accordance with the tasks set," the General Staff said.

