Russian troops suffer significant losses in Donbas , their success is insignificant-British intelligence

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops are focusing their main efforts on the Avdiivka-Pokrov direction, where they have achieved little success with heavy losses. This is stated in the intelligence report, which was published by the British Defense Ministry, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the Avdiivka-Pokrovsky direction, a high level of operational activity of the Russian invaders has been observed over the past 72 hours. Russian troops have made little progress in the northern part of this sector in the direction of the villages of Sokol and Yevgenyevka.

On a parallel axis about 3 km to the south, Russian troops are probably approaching the outskirts of the village of Novoselovka Pervaya. Further south, Russian troops did not make significant progress, despite intense attacks on Ukrainian positions west of the village of Netailovo, along the E50 Highway.

The intelligence service adds that Russian attacks on the village of Nevelskoye were repelled, and the village probably remains under the control of Ukraine.

Over the next week, the sector is likely to remain an area of significant operational attention, as Russian troops will try to maintain an operational pace despite significant losses., - the report says.

