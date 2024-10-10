General Staff: 149 combat engagements in the frontline in 24 hours, most of them in the Kurakhove sector

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 27400 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 95737 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160682 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134392 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141165 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138102 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179120 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111970 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170296 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104694 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139185 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138842 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 83028 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106830 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 108982 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160682 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179120 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170296 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197726 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186772 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138837 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139180 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145446 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136932 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153918 views
General Staff: 149 combat engagements in the frontline in 24 hours, most of them in the Kurakhove sector

General Staff: 149 combat engagements in the frontline in 24 hours, most of them in the Kurakhove sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13364 views

Over the last day, 149 combat engagements took place, the most intense in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors. The enemy launched 4 missile attacks, 85 air strikes and over 4,000 shelling attacks, using over 1,600 kamikaze drones.

Over the past day, 149 clashes took place on the frontline, most of them in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on October 10, UNN reports.

Over the last day, 149 combat engagements took place

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, the enemy launched four missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using seven missiles, as well as 85 air strikes, including 160 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out more than four thousand attacks, including 135 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used more than 1,600 kamikaze drones.

Fourteen strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons were carried out by aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces over the past day, in addition to a command post, six air defense systems and one artillery system.

According to the General Staff, the situation in these areas is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy conducted four offensives in the area of Tykhyi and Vovchansk.

The number of combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector reached seventeen over the last day. Defense forces repelled the occupants' attacks in the areas of Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Vyshneve, Novoosynove, Zelenyi Hai and Kruhlyakivka.

In the Lyman sector, our troops stopped 18 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Hrekivka, Andriivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Katerynivka and Torske.

Ukrainian troops stopped six attempts of the occupants to advance near Minkivka, Chasovyi Yar, Oleksandr-Shultyno, Bila Hora and Stupochky in the Kramatorsk sector. The situation is under control. The enemy acted with the support of aviation - they attacked with KABs in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

With the support of bomber aircraft, the enemy tried to advance nine times in the areas of Toretsk, Nelipivka, Shcherbynivka and Diliyivka in the Toretsk sector.

Twenty-five attacks were repelled by Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk sector over the last day. The enemy tried to advance near Sukhoi Balka, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Krutyi Yar, Promen, Lysivka and Sukhyi Yar. The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the vicinity of Selidove, where 13 firefights took place, in addition, the enemy bombed Yablunivka, Kalynove, Vozdvyzhenka, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Oleksandr-Kalynove and Chunyshyno, dropping more than a dozen guided missiles.

Defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Kurakhove sector. In the areas of Hirnyk, Novoselydivka, Kurakhivka, Tsukuryno, Horoshne, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Antonivka, the occupants tried to break through Ukrainian defenses 31 times.

Five enemy attacks were stopped by our defenders in the area of Bohoyavlenka in the Vremivsky sector.

The enemy made four futile attempts to seize the positions of our defenders in the Prydniprovsky sector over the past day.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv region, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts reconnaissance activities and artillery shelling.

"Ukraine's defense forces continue operations in the Kursk sector, where the enemy conducted eleven air strikes using 22 guided missiles over the past day, and fired over 200 times," the General Staff said

Over the day, the enemy lost 1080 troops and 14 armored vehicles10.10.24, 07:47 • 15599 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

volyn-oblastVolyn Oblast
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
toretskToretsk
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

