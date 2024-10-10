General Staff: 149 combat engagements in the frontline in 24 hours, most of them in the Kurakhove sector

Over the past day, 149 clashes took place on the frontline, most of them in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on October 10, UNN reports.

Over the last day, 149 combat engagements took place - reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, the enemy launched four missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using seven missiles, as well as 85 air strikes, including 160 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out more than four thousand attacks, including 135 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used more than 1,600 kamikaze drones.

Fourteen strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons were carried out by aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces over the past day, in addition to a command post, six air defense systems and one artillery system.

According to the General Staff, the situation in these areas is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy conducted four offensives in the area of Tykhyi and Vovchansk.

The number of combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector reached seventeen over the last day. Defense forces repelled the occupants' attacks in the areas of Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Vyshneve, Novoosynove, Zelenyi Hai and Kruhlyakivka.

In the Lyman sector, our troops stopped 18 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Hrekivka, Andriivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Katerynivka and Torske.

Ukrainian troops stopped six attempts of the occupants to advance near Minkivka, Chasovyi Yar, Oleksandr-Shultyno, Bila Hora and Stupochky in the Kramatorsk sector. The situation is under control. The enemy acted with the support of aviation - they attacked with KABs in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

With the support of bomber aircraft, the enemy tried to advance nine times in the areas of Toretsk, Nelipivka, Shcherbynivka and Diliyivka in the Toretsk sector.

Twenty-five attacks were repelled by Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk sector over the last day. The enemy tried to advance near Sukhoi Balka, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Krutyi Yar, Promen, Lysivka and Sukhyi Yar. The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the vicinity of Selidove, where 13 firefights took place, in addition, the enemy bombed Yablunivka, Kalynove, Vozdvyzhenka, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Oleksandr-Kalynove and Chunyshyno, dropping more than a dozen guided missiles.

Defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Kurakhove sector. In the areas of Hirnyk, Novoselydivka, Kurakhivka, Tsukuryno, Horoshne, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Antonivka, the occupants tried to break through Ukrainian defenses 31 times.

Five enemy attacks were stopped by our defenders in the area of Bohoyavlenka in the Vremivsky sector.

The enemy made four futile attempts to seize the positions of our defenders in the Prydniprovsky sector over the past day.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv region, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts reconnaissance activities and artillery shelling.

"Ukraine's defense forces continue operations in the Kursk sector, where the enemy conducted eleven air strikes using 22 guided missiles over the past day, and fired over 200 times," the General Staff said

Over the day, the enemy lost 1080 troops and 14 armored vehicles