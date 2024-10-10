Over the day, the enemy lost 1080 troops and 14 armored vehicles

During the day, the invaders lost 1080 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 10/10/24:

- Personnel: 665 200 (+1080).

- Tanks: 8945 (+1).

- Armored combat vehicles: 17765 (+14).

- Artillery systems: 19263 (+41).

- RSVP: 1225 (+2).

- Air defense equipment: 976 (+3).

- Airplanes: 369.

- Helicopters: 328.

- Operational and tactical level UAVs: 16767 (+49).

- Cruise missiles: 2619 (+1).

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 26314 (+74).

- Special equipment: 3386 (+1).

General Staff: 119 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them in the Kurakhove sector