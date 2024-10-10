Over the day, the enemy lost 1080 troops and 14 armored vehicles
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on the losses of the invaders over the day. The enemy lost 1,080 soldiers, 14 armored vehicles, 41 artillery systems and 49 operational and tactical UAVs.
During the day, the invaders lost 1080 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 10/10/24:
- Personnel: 665 200 (+1080).
- Tanks: 8945 (+1).
- Armored combat vehicles: 17765 (+14).
- Artillery systems: 19263 (+41).
- RSVP: 1225 (+2).
- Air defense equipment: 976 (+3).
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 328.
- Operational and tactical level UAVs: 16767 (+49).
- Cruise missiles: 2619 (+1).
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 26314 (+74).
- Special equipment: 3386 (+1).
