General Staff: 129 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk sectors

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11624 views

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 122297 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 126199 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 140776 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 200722 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 240115 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148214 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370179 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182612 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149816 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 84793 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 118937 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 105666 views

07:29 AM • 21816 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 42219 views
Publications

Exclusive

06:27 AM • 122230 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 107582 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 126150 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 120754 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 140733 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 8174 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10511 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14793 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16200 views

07:29 AM • 23092 views
General Staff: 129 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk sectors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32529 views

Over the last day, 129 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk sectors, where 39 and 21 attacks were repelled respectively.

General Staff: 129 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk sectors

Over the past 24 hours, 129 combat engagements took place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk sectors, where 39 and 21 attacks were repelled, respectively. This was reported by the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovalev on Wednesday during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

"Over the last day 129 combat engagements took place. Russian terrorists launched 1 missile attack and 39 air strikes using 54 combat aircrafts against the territory of Ukraine over the last day. They made over 4 thousand attacks, including 102 from multiple rocket launchers," said Kovalev.

Russian occupants continue to conduct offensive actions in the Kharkiv sector. A total of 7 combat engagements took place. The fighting took place in the areas of Lypky and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 19 attacks by Russian invaders in the areas of Berestove, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Pishchane.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Terny, Hrekivka, Makiivka and Serebryany forestry.

In the Seversky sector, our troops repelled 14 militants' attacks near Rozdolivka, Spirne, Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops stopped 21 enemy attacks in the areas of Novyi, Hryhorivka and Ivanivske.

In the Pokrovsky sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 39 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Sokol, Novopokrovske, and Oleksandropol.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka, where the enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian troops' defense 7 times.

In the Vremivsk sector, Russian occupants carried out 3 unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Novodarivka and Urozhayne.

In the Orikhivsk sector, 3 combat engagements took place in the vicinity of Mala Tokmachka.

At the Prydniprovskyi direction, Russian invaders are trying to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past day, the Russian invaders made two attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Recall

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 529,750 personnel and 7984 tanks.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Mala Tokmachka
Makiivka
Kurakhovo
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kharkiv
