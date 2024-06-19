General Staff: 129 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk sectors

Over the past 24 hours, 129 combat engagements took place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk sectors, where 39 and 21 attacks were repelled, respectively. This was reported by the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Kovalev on Wednesday during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

"Over the last day 129 combat engagements took place. Russian terrorists launched 1 missile attack and 39 air strikes using 54 combat aircrafts against the territory of Ukraine over the last day. They made over 4 thousand attacks, including 102 from multiple rocket launchers," said Kovalev.

Russian occupants continue to conduct offensive actions in the Kharkiv sector. A total of 7 combat engagements took place. The fighting took place in the areas of Lypky and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 19 attacks by Russian invaders in the areas of Berestove, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Pishchane.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Terny, Hrekivka, Makiivka and Serebryany forestry.

In the Seversky sector, our troops repelled 14 militants' attacks near Rozdolivka, Spirne, Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops stopped 21 enemy attacks in the areas of Novyi, Hryhorivka and Ivanivske.

In the Pokrovsky sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 39 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Sokol, Novopokrovske, and Oleksandropol.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka, where the enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian troops' defense 7 times.

In the Vremivsk sector, Russian occupants carried out 3 unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Novodarivka and Urozhayne.

In the Orikhivsk sector, 3 combat engagements took place in the vicinity of Mala Tokmachka.

At the Prydniprovskyi direction, Russian invaders are trying to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past day, the Russian invaders made two attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Recall

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 529,750 personnel and 7984 tanks.